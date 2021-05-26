NJ Supreme Court Dismisses 300,000 Parking, Motor Vehicle Cases

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in the case of a six-figure renovation of a classic car. Al and Deb Poller of New Jersey sent their 1931 Chevy to Okoboji Classic Cars (OCC) in 2013 for restoration after Deb saw the company’s work in a visit to family. The final bill came to more than 112-thousand dollars. The Pollers had already paid 45-thousand and sued, saying they had a verbal agreement that amount would be the limit. The district court ruled O-C-C was due the remaining 67-thousand dollars. But the Iowa Supreme Court reversed that ruling, saying O-C-C had violated the law requiring an estimate of the work and has no basis to keep the car or be paid the balance.