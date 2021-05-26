Cancel
Congress & Courts

NJ Supreme Court Dismisses 300,000 Parking, Motor Vehicle Cases

By Dan Alexander
WPG Talk Radio
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Jersey Supreme Court dismissed approximately 300,000 unresolved cases involving the suspension of active driver’s license going back 27 years as part of an ongoing initiative to make better use of the court's resources. The order means suspensions and related arrest warrants issued because of a failure to appear...

Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

