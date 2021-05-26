Cancel
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer Revealed

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has released the new trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, opening in theaters on July 16, 2021. You can watch the trailer using the player below. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world.

www.vitalthrills.com
Jay Ellis
Taylor Russell
Adam Robitel
Tyler Labine
Holland Roden
