Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer Revealed

Vertical Entertainment has released a trailer for its upcoming crime noir thriller Akilla's Escape. This actually looks like it’ll be a really good flick!. The story follows a man named Akilla Brown (Saul Williams), “a forty-years-old and for the first time in his life, the clandestine cannabis grow operation he runs is legit. Only one year into government approved legalization, the pendulum of hypocrisy takes a toll and Akilla decides to cash out. While making a routine delivery on a cool, summer night, destiny takes an unexpected turn when Akilla confronts a firestorm of masked youths in an armed robbery. In the aftermath of the heist, Akilla captures one of the thieves, a mute 15-year-old boy named Sheppard. Upon learning the bandits are affiliated with the Garrison Army, a Jamaican crime syndicate his grandfather founded, Akilla is forced to reckon with a cycle of violence he thought he escaped.”