WTF California: Antioch Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of 12-Year-Old, Union Wants Newsom Out and Other Tidbits
On this Episode of WTF California, big shout out to Antioch Police, Oakland Police and US Marshals after catching a homicide suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old. Kudos to San Francisco Police Chief for not backing down on District Attorney’s claims. Push back continues for Gavin Newsom on jobs numbers and unions wont support him. Oakland residents demand homeless camp cleanups plus much more in this jam packed episode.eastcountytoday.net