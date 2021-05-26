newsbreak-logo
‘Name Something Positive You Like About Being White’: Marc Lamont Hill Debates Opponent of Critical Race Theory

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc Lamont Hill had an extensive debate with an opponent of “critical race theory” being taught in schools on his show Black News Tonight. Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist and contributing editor to City Journal, joined Hill to discuss his opposition to the intellectual movement urging Americans to recognize that racism is systemically entrenched in American society and shaped the course of the nation’s history. The two held a wide-ranging conversation on how critical race theory is applied into practice, how the movement attaches race to various elements of society, and whether it is actually effectual in counteracting racism as a social construct.

