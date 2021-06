BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has capitalized on a favor from Schalke to secure a spot in the Champions League next season. Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz to be sure of finishing at least fourth to qualify for Europe’s top club competition. Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, Marco Reus converted from close range in the 42nd, and substitute Julian Brandt sealed the win in the 80th. Robin Quaison got the home side’s consolation with a penalty in injury time. Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-3 loss at already-relegated Schalke on Saturday was its third defeat in five games and it effectively ended its Champions League hopes.