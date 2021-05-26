Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Flaws in the family courts system have not been fixed. Until they are, victims will continue to be failed

By Baroness Helic
politicshome.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake the case of one woman, a survivor of domestic abuse. A criminal court had found her abuser guilty of assault and battery, and placed an indefinite restraining order on him. But her abuser got the order varied in the family courts, without her knowledge – in a hearing she was not even party to. He has now taken her to court 26 times since 2015. In effect, he has used the family courts as a venue for continuing his abuse.

www.politicshome.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Court Cases#Criminal Court#Criminal Justice#Physical Abuse#The Ministry Of Justice#The House Of Lords#The Harm Panel Review#Family Courts#Domestic Abuse Cases#Perpetrators#Abusers#Appeal#Abusive Behaviour#Survivors#Assault#Hearing#Progress#Cross Examination#Attitudes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Sex Crimespeeblesshirenews.com

Victims’ families horrified at decision to release double teen killer

The mother of one of the victims of double murderer Colin Pitchfork has warned he “will always present a danger” following the news he is eligible for release. Colin Pitchfork was jailed for life after strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986. Pitchfork, then...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Abuse victims at risk as ‘outdated’ system leaves up to 13% of restraining orders unserved

Domestic abuse victims are being placed at risk by an “outdated” system in which some restraining orders are not being served, experts have warned.Figures from the National Centre for Domestic Violence, seen by The Independent, reveal that up to 13 per cent of orders issued through civil courts were not served on perpetrators in 2019. Longstanding rules require so-called ‘non-molestation orders’ to be served to abusive partners in person — an often dangerous task usually undertaken by former police officers working for the courts.A temporary relaxation during the pandemic allowed courts to use phone, WhatsApp or email, leading to a...
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Family of 2016 rape victim waiting for justice after court delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s growing backlog of court cases is resulting in families advocating for their sixth amendment right to a fair and speedy trial. According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich, courtrooms in Shelby County will begin back jury trials starting June 7. Priority is being given...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Family court e-filing system to start in Mesa County

Mesa County residents who want to represent themselves in family court cases soon will be able to file court documents electronically. The Colorado Judicial Branch’s e-filing system for non-attorneys was created to help people who don’t want or need an attorney to represent themselves in such cases as divorce, child custody or other family-related matters.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

LAVA: Have You Been A Victim Of A Crime?

A victim is a person who suffers direct or threatened physical, emotional, or financial harm as a result of an act by someone else. Sometimes people may be unsure whether they have been a victim. Here is a list of different types of victimization:. Sexual Misconduct. Rape. Sexual Touching. Sexual...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

The victims of the Hillsborough disaster have been denied justice again

British justice was summed up today in two sentences in the Salford courtroom where three men were facing trial for perverting the course of justice in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster.“This court is not a court of morals,” said Jonathan Goldberg QC, the barrister for Peter Metcalf, one of the accused. “This court is not a court of common decency.”The case against Peter Metcalf, the former South Yorkshire Police solicitor, ex-chief superintendent Donald Denton and retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster collapsed on Wednesday. The trio were charged with changing the statements of officers on duty at Sheffield Wednesday’s...
Violent CrimesBBC

Angela Best: Last victim of killer 'probably' could have been saved

A woman who was murdered by a man who had previously killed two other partners would "probably" be alive if authorities had investigated their relationship, a coroner has found. Theodore Johnson, 67, strangled ex-girlfriend Angela Best in 2016. St Pancras Coroner's Court heard they had been together for 20 years...
Kanawha, IAkiow.com

Kanawha Family Victims of “Swatting”

On Monday, May 31st, around 9:35pm, numerous law enforcement agencies responded to a call from Kanawha involving a possible shooting and an active threat. Kanawha Police Chief Daniel Martinez explained what transpired. The names of the family victimized by the call were not released. No further details were released at...
PoliticsHillingdon Times

Ex-diplomat Murray seeks to take Salmond contempt conviction to Supreme Court

Former diplomat Craig Murray is seeking to appeal the finding of contempt of court made against him by taking the case to the UK Supreme Court. Blogger Murray was sentenced to eight months in jail at the High Court in Edinburgh in May, relating to material capable of identifying four complainers in his coverage of the Alex Salmond trial.
Wisconsin Stateseehafernews.com

A Helping Hand for WI Domestic-Violence Survivors, Post-Pandemic

In Wisconsin and across the country, there’s been a spike in domestic-violence reports during the pandemic. Since lockdowns have eased now, advocates for survivors say policymakers should look toward providing more avenues to escape dangerous situations. Monique Minkens, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, said data is still being...
U.K.insidetime.org

Prisoners are not “residents”, says POA

The prison officers’ trade union is urging its members to defy instructions from Governors to refer to prisoners as “residents” and cells as “rooms”. The POA claimed some prison officers had been threatened with disciplinary action for using the traditional terms. Many prisons nowadays refer to the people in their...
Indiaindialife.us

Tripura HC forms SIT to probe couple's death by suicide

Agartala, June 7 The Tripura High Court has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of a young lady who took the extreme step after allegedly subjected to public humiliation and assault while her husband also subsequently committed suicide. A High Court official on Monday said...
U.K.alloaadvertiser.com

More child migrants arrive in Dover as Home Office faces threat of legal action

Migrant children wrapped in lifejackets have been arriving in Dover after crossing the English Channel on Monday, as local children’s services say they are at breaking point. A young boy with bare feet was seen being helped ashore after making the perilous 21-mile journey across the water. Kent County Council...
Law Enforcementinsidetime.org

Prison officer suspended over cocaine claim

A prison officer has been suspended after secretly-filmed footage apparently showed him snorting cocaine while in his work uniform. The man was reported to work at HMP Hewell. The footage was passed to the Sun on Sunday, which alerted the Prison Service. A spokesperson for the Prison Service told the newspaper: “An officer has been suspended and a police investigation is ongoing.”