Flaws in the family courts system have not been fixed. Until they are, victims will continue to be failed

Domestic abuse victims are being placed at risk by an “outdated” system in which some restraining orders are not being served, experts have warned.Figures from the National Centre for Domestic Violence, seen by The Independent, reveal that up to 13 per cent of orders issued through civil courts were not served on perpetrators in 2019. Longstanding rules require so-called ‘non-molestation orders’ to be served to abusive partners in person — an often dangerous task usually undertaken by former police officers working for the courts.A temporary relaxation during the pandemic allowed courts to use phone, WhatsApp or email, leading to a...