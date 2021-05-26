Flaws in the family courts system have not been fixed. Until they are, victims will continue to be failed
Take the case of one woman, a survivor of domestic abuse. A criminal court had found her abuser guilty of assault and battery, and placed an indefinite restraining order on him. But her abuser got the order varied in the family courts, without her knowledge – in a hearing she was not even party to. He has now taken her to court 26 times since 2015. In effect, he has used the family courts as a venue for continuing his abuse.www.politicshome.com