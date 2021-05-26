Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Justin Dean has a big game, Wright and Strider look great on the mound

Kyle Wright pitched well, the bullpen held down the fort for the most part, and Sean Kazmar came through with a walk-off hit in Gwinnett’s 2-1 win over Memphis. Considering how rough Wright had looked recently in his starts, it was certainly nice to see a strong start from him as he threw five scoreless innings. Chasen Bradford threw two scoreless innings of relief to lower his season ERA to 0.96. It is also worth mentioning that he has walked just one batter in six appearances so far this season. Jesse Chavez would get the call for the final two innings and while his innings were far more eventful, including giving up the tying run in the top of the ninth, he also struck out four in his two innings of work and now has 15 Ks in nine innings this season (six appearances).