J. Cole‘s The Off-Season and Nicki Minaj‘s Beam Me Up Scotty are both expected to open next week’s Billboard 200 with big numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, The Off-Season is looking to earn around 280,000 to 310,000 in total activity and 35,000 to 40,000 in album sales. If the 12-track record surpasses 291,000 in total activity, it will dethrone Taylor Swift’s new version of Fearless to hold the record for the biggest opening week of 2021 so far. The album marked Cole’s first full-length release since 2018’s KOD and features appearances and production from the likes of 21 Savage, Timbaland, Boi-1da and more.