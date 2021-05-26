Sumter ambulance advisory committee could have recommendations in four months

When are the three new Sumter County commissioners (Craig Estep, Oren Miller, and Gary Search) planning to cut their own salaries? During their campaigns, they accused the previous commissioners of voting themselves, what they claimed to be, an excessive pay raise of 9.8 percent. They said that such an increase was outrageous, especially for a part time job. Yet, I have not seen a single one of these newly elected commissioners volunteer to roll back their pay to previous levels. Where is their outrage now? They seem to have conveniently forgotten about their harsh criticisms and campaign rhetoric regarding the pay hike, which they insinuated would be rescinded if they were elected. Each of the new commissioners – Estep, Miller, and Search – quietly and hypocritically accepted the increased salary with no objection. During the Estep/Miller/Search campaign, many taxpayers commented in the Villages-News.com about the pay raise. For example: