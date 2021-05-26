Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
deltanews.tv
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eight half-hour episodes of the second season of the romantic anthology Modern Love are set to premiere on Friday, August 13, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming service has also announced that Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the cast. They’ll appear in an episode directed by showrunner, executive producer, and writer John Carney.

www.deltanews.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aparna Nancherla
Person
Jack Reynor
Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Miranda Richardson
Person
Sophie Okonedo
Person
Gbenga Akinnagbe
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Garrett Hedlund
Person
Nikki M. James
Person
Kathryn Gallagher
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anna Paquin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Love#Season Premiere#Executive Producer#Amazon Prime Video#Crown#The New York Times#Logan George#Schenectady#Albany#Ireland#Dublin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Emily in Paris' Casts Season 2 Love Interest

The City of Love is getting a whole lot more love-filled for Season 2 of Emily in Paris. On Monday, Netflix announced that there is a new love interest for Emily (Lily Collins) that will be making their way to the show. The streaming giant shared that Lucien Laviscount has been cast as Alfie, who will be Emily's love interest in Season 2, per Us Weekly.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Modern Love - Season 2 - Premiere Date Announced + Cast Updates

Amazon has set Friday, August 13 for the Season 2 premiere of Modern Love, its half-hour romantic anthology series, inspired by The New York Times column. All eight half-hour episodes will be released at once. Additionally, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the Season 2 cast.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Bridgerton Season 2: Charmed Star Rupert Evans Joins Cast As Edmund

So it's safe to say that it's been a pretty good two months for Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers's Netflix adaptation of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels. Last month saw some major second-season casting news as well a green light from the streaming service for two additional seasons. Moving over into May, fans learned that a limited series spinoff was on the way focusing on Queen Charlotte's backstory and featuring a young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury. Well, the hits keep on rolling on Friday when they learned that Rupert Evans (Charmed) will be joining the second season's cast as the Bridgerton siblings' late father, Edmund Bridgerton. Evans' Edmund is described as "a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He's also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life." Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his quest for love serve as one of the focuses for the new season (with this being Bridgerton, there are always a number of plates spinning).
TV SeriesETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Love, Victor' Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer and More

“Everyone thinks that coming out is easy these days. It's not.”. That line, which comes from dreamboat barista Benji (George Sear), in Love, Victor’s season 2 trailer, very much sums up the sweet Hulu YA drama, which will premiere June 11 on Hulu. As Benji’s now boyfriend, Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), is finding out, coming out is not always as easy as Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), now a legend in Victor’s Creekwood High School, made it sound. “Screw you,” he’d told Simon (over DMs!) in the show’s very first episode. “Screw you for having the world’s most perfect, accepting parents, the world's most supportive friends. Because for some of us, it's not that easy.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Peaky Blinders season 6 release date, cast and everything we know

Our beloved Brummie gang of Peaky Blinders has now been missing in action for a little over two years, with lots of questions left unanswered after season 5’s finale. We still don’t really know what went down at the end of last season. What’s the deal with Oswald Mosley? Will Tommy succumb to the mounting hysteria of his psychotic visions? And what of the stark business proposition that Gina and Michael gave to Tommy?
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Trickster Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, Synopsis, And More

Trickster is a Canadian spiritual thriller melodrama TV show, which debuted on CBC Television. The show is produced by Tony Elliott and Michelle Latimer producing and is accommodated from Eden Robinson’s 2017 book Son of a trickster. The CW has taken several Canadian TV series across the years, with Trickster...
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Full Bloom’ Renewed For Season 2 On HBO Max, Premiere Date Set

HBO Max has picked up a second season of its award-winning floristry competition series Full Bloom . The streaming service has set Thursday, June 10 for the Season 2 premiere of the Eureka Productions’ series, which again will spotlight up and coming florists from across the country. “Full Bloom has...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Netflix Sets ‘Atypical’ Final Season Premiere Date & Unveils First Look

Netflix is preparing to bid its Peabody Award-nominated comedy Atypical farewell as the family series returns for its fourth and final season. All ten episodes of Season 4 will be available beginning Friday, July 9 on the streamer, kicking off the final chapter of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) and his family’s endearing story. The series, which debuted in 2017, follows the day-to-day lives of Sam, a young man on the autism spectrum.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Virgin River’ Romantic Drama Sets Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix

The popular Netflix romantic drama Virgin River has announced that its third season premiere will arrive in July. The cast announced a return date on Instagram with a video heads-up, revealing that the show will be back on Friday, July 9. In season 3, highlights include a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, and a new romance. Appearing in this leg of the show, which will run 10 episodes for the season, are Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Chase Petriw.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Tuca and Bertie Season 2 release date, Cast and Trailer

Tuca and Bertie season 2 is long-awaited after the sudden vanishing of season 1 from Netflix. The web series is based on situational comedy. The show was aired for the first time on Netflix in May 2019. But suddenly, Netflix stopped playing the web series that disappointed the fan base of the show. Tuca & Bertie Season 1 had 10 episodes.
TV Showsseattlepi.com

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Reveals Season 6 Cast, Premiere Date

Category is: Streaming queen realness. Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will premiere on Paramount Plus on June 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday, along with the official announcement of the season’s cast of competing queens. More from Variety. Last year, ViacomCBS initially announced that Season 5 of...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The French Dispatch’ Lands Fall Release Date After Setting Cannes Premiere

Searchlight’s latest Wes Anderson movie, The French Dispatch, will finally see the light of day after being held during the pandemic with a theatrical release of Oct. 22. The all-star ensemble feature which counts Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Ed Norton, Saoirse Ronan and more in its cast will also play the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival which runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 10.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

DC’s Titans cast announce season 3 premiere date on HBO Max

The cast of DC’s live-action superhero series Titans have taken to social media to announce that the third season of the show will be premiering on its new home on HBO Max this August. Check out the announcement video here which features cast members Brenton Thwaites (Nightwing), Savannah Welch (Barbara...
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Bodyguard Season 2 Release Date, Cast Updates

Bodyguard is a British TV show produced and composed by Jed Mercurio, and World Productions displays it as a part of ITV Studios. The series concentrates on the fictional role of Police Sergeant David Budd. He is appointed as the principal protection officer (PPO) for the driving Home Secretary Julia...
TV SeriesComicBook

Archer Season 12 Premiere Date Revealed

Archer fans were devastated earlier this year when Jessica Walter, voice of Malory Archer on the series, passed away, though we're lucky enough to get another glimpse at her hilarious character in the upcoming Season 12 of the animated series, which just got a Wednesday, August 25th premiere date. With the actor having passed away just two months ago, and with the Archer executives not having to mention how the show would be impacted, Walter likely completed her work on this season before her passing. It's unknown what this will mean for the future of the series, but fans will surely relish this upcoming new season, which premieres on Wednesday, August 25th on FX.
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

GGA Indigenerd Wire: FX Sets Premiere Date for RESERVATION DOGS

Filming wrap last week on Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi‘s Reservations Dogs and now we finally have a premiere date. FX posted the announcement on Twitter, while Harjo made the announcement on Instagram. The show was filmed in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane...
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Sophie Turner Joins the Starry Cast of HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’

Sophie Turner is joining the all-star cast of The Staircase on HBO Max, according to Variety. Turner will appear opposite previously announced cast members Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Toni Collette (The United States of Tara), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Juliette Binoche (Call My Agent!), and Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere).