Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

URWERK Kills-Off UR-105 With Tantalum Hull Limited Edition

hypebeast.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss independent URWERK, a favorite of Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, is killing-off its UR-105 model to make way for a new design. The UR-105 TTH or Tantalum Hull is a final, limited run of 12 pieces with a case made from tantalum, a particularly hard precious metal with a density similar to platinum.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Design#Bits#Iron Man#Cnc#Sci Fi#Tth Tantalum Hull#Urwerk Retailers#Swiss Independent Urwerk#Platinum#Rare#Shields#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Beauty & Fashionacquiremag.com

Urwerk releases the final watch in the 105 collection

Urwerk has revealed the final model in its 105 collection with the release of the UR-105 TTH Tantalum Hull. The watch features a "soap bar" case made out of titanium and tantalum and a sliding cover that cracks open to reveal the watch's rotating satellite time mechanism. The dial also features a power reserve indicator and skeletonized nickel-phosphorus LIGA digital seconds. The watch's movement is Urwerk's UR 5.03 automatic, which has a power reserve of 48 hours and a winding rate control lever.
Lifestylesgbonline.com

Igloo Releases Limited Edition Photographer Series Playmate Cooler Collection

Igloo released its Limited Edition Photographer Series Playmate cooler collection featuring the works of Magdalena Wosinska, Atiba Jefferson and Estevan Oriol. “It’s a huge honor to collaborate with Magdalena, Atiba and Estevan on our Photographer Series,” said Brian Garofalow, CMO, Igloo. “Each photographer is incredibly talented and has created unique iconic work. We’re thrilled to feature some of their most celebrated images on our Playmate coolers while donating to causes important to them and providing fans the chance to own one of these limited-edition designs.”
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Capsule Collections

Japanese casual wear brand UNIQLO, and Finnish Design House Marimekko, collaborated to launch a limited-edition capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2021. The collection is available for purchase online and in select stores. Thematically, the collection follows a "joyful summer" philosophy by taking inspiration from the Nordic midsummer traditions. The new product...
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

MeisterSinger Perigraph “Mellow Yellow” Limited Edition

Who says that a single-handed watch can only display the hours? MeisterSinger, the German watch brand from Münster, has been producing single-handed wristwatches with a surprising array of functions. Inspired by man’s invention of sundials, MeisterSinger also takes design cues from the first single-handed mechanical clocks invented in the 14th century to ring bells at regular intervals. Since 2001, MeisterSinger has developed a universe of original, single-handed, design-winning watches that can provide hours and minutes, day & date, jumping hours, power reserve indicators, chronographs, astronomical complications like the Lunascope and even a recent Sonnerie au Passage. The Perigraph, which appeared in 2013, combines a single central hand to indicate the hours and minutes, and instead of the conventional solution of popping the date in an aperture, the Perigraph features the date on a date ring in the centre of the dial. Visited in a host of colour combinations and even in a bronze case in 2018, this year, the Perigraph returns in a flamboyant yellow suit with contrasting blue accents and a dash of red. Celebrating the brand’s twentieth anniversary, the MeisterSinger Perigraph Mellow Yellow will be limited to 200 pieces.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition goes up for pre-order

OnePlus and video game developer CD Projekt Red have a special relation, which led to the former launching a OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition smartphone late last year. Although the game has given the smartphone its name was released back in December, it looks like the partnership between the two companies did not end.
TV & VideosComicBook

Disney Launches Loki Merch With Limited Edition Collectibles

With Marvel Studios' Loki set to premiere on Disney+ on June 9th, Disney has begun to ramp up the merchandising machine. A collection of Loki merchandise is now live at shopDisney, and it includes apparel, jewelry, accessories, collectibles, and more. The lineup of Loki merch is heavy on Time Variance...
Shoppinghypebeast.com

HYPE. and NERF Team Up For a Pair of Limited-Edition Blasters

Continuing its string of collaborations with cultural icons such as E.T., lifestyle brand HYPE. has partnered with NERF to release a pair of limited-edition blasters. Channeling the energy at the HYPE. HQ, NERF battles are reportedly a popular activity within the team. Dropping two iterations of the iconic soft-play toy...
Businessacquiremag.com

Bang & Olufsen launches a limited-edition collection with Berluti

Bang & Olufsen has teamed up with luxury brand Berluti on a limited edition collection of audio products and accessories. The collaboration takes models like the Beoplay H95 headphone and updates the materials with a Venezia leather headband and soft lambskin ear cushions. The collaboration will also include Berluti versions of the Beosound A1 and the Beosound Balance as well as leather-accented, made-to-order versions of the Beolab 90 and Beovision Harmony.
CarsRideApart

Suzuki Opens Preorders For Ultra Limited-Edition 2022 GSX-S1000

Prompted by Euro 5 emissions standards, Suzuki updated its GSX-S1000 hypernaked for 2022. Of course, while the House of Hamamatsu revised the engine to run cleaner, it also increased peak power from 147.5 to 150 horsepower and smoothed out the power delivery. Despite all the engineering wizardry, the new liter-sized naked’s new styling hogged the lime light.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s latest flagship, but already a special edition of the smartphone has been revealed. The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition focuses on all things silver and the company will make only 1,500 units. The new OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition is...
Beauty & Fashioncollectability.com

COLLECTABILITY IN-DEPTH LIMITED EDITION SERIES IV: TIMEPIECES TO MARK THE MILLENNIUM

As the year 2000 approached, so did speculation among the watchmaking community as to how Patek Philippe would celebrate such a momentous period in history. How could it surpass the brilliance of the Calibre 89 in just 11 relatively short years in watchmaking development terms? The company did not disappoint and unveiled one of its most spectacular creations: the Star Caliber 2000 with 21 complications. In addition, the company launched the ref. 5100 with a revolutionary rectangular movement capable of storing for the first time, ten days’ worth of winding power. Even the Patek Philippe Geneva Salon had its own limited edition, the ref. 5032 Millennium.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Sage Nation Reimagines Garbstore Silhouettes Into Limited ‘Archive Editions’ Pieces

London-retailer Garbstore has just unveiled its limited-edition capsule, ‘Archive Editions’, with emerging designer, Sage Nation. The 32-piece collection pays homage to the London retailer’s utilitarian style with a selection of workwear jackets and shirts as well as functional trousers, shorts and a handful of accessories crafted in a unique mix of texture and finishes.
LifestyleMonochrome Watches

The Delbana Recordmaster II Limited Edition

The small Swiss family-run watch brand founded in the early 1930s looks back over its shoulder and revisits a model produced in the 1950s known as the Delbana Recordmaster. The 1950s and 1960s were the heydays for Delbana’s mechanical watches coinciding with the popularisation of Long Play records and turntables. Designed to celebrate the brand’s 90 years of independent watchmaking, the Recordmaster I appeared earlier this year. Using the name of the original 1950s model, the Recordmaster I pays tribute to the vinyl record complete with grooves on the black hour track. The second edition of the Recordmaster also plays the 1950s vintage card, but instead of celebrating the advent of the LP, it takes inspiration from the chrome record players (turntables) of yesteryear. True to Delbana’s philosophy of affordable prices, you can enjoy a straightforward daily beater with 1950s credentials without having to wait for an inheritance.
Beauty & FashionBillboard

These Limited Edition Beatles Beach Towels Are a Summer Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. All you need is love... and some cozy Beatles merch. Following the success of its Grateful Dead collection, surf and accessories brand Slowtide unveiled a colorful new capsule inspired...
Carsdeployant.com

IWC’s latest Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” IW377903

IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG have launched the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”. This timepiece is the latest product to celebrate the partnership that has linked the Swiss luxury watchmaker and the German car manufacturer since 2004. Review: IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”. Retail price is SGD 14,000 inclusive of...
CarsCNET

Fanatec debuts limited-edition glow-in-the-dark 2021 F1 ClubSport wheel

Fanatec makes some of the most realistic and desirable sim racing steering wheels on the market, and to celebrate the 2021 F1 season, it created a very limited edition of its officially licensed ClubSport steering wheel -- so limited, in fact, that it's already sold out. The wheel, which was...
ApparelFratello Watches

The URWERK UR-105: A Retrospective Journey Through Time

You may have recently read my article announcing URWERK’s final tribute to the successful and popular UR-105 family of watches, the UR-105 TTH Tantalum Hull. Man, that was a bittersweet article to write. On the one hand, we had a stunning new addition to the family, but on the other, it was the final chapter of the 7-year story of the UR-105.
Apparelwatchtime.com

Vintage Dive Watches Resurface as Seiko Introduces New SPB239 and SPB237, Inspired by ’60s and ’70s Models

Few dive watches, historical or modern, enjoy such persistent praise from knowledgeable aficionados as those produced by Seiko. With a vast catalog of offerings at many different price points and levels of precision, the Japanese brand excels in producing watches that appeal to a wide variety of enthusiasts. Recently, Seiko once again revisited its archives to introduce two new vintage-inspired divers. The dual release includes the SPB239, which is a re-interpretation of Seiko’s first dive watch from 1965 (aka the 62MAS), and the SPB237, which a revamp of another noteworthy Seiko diver from the 1970s.