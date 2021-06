FRAMINGHAM – District 5 Councilor, Robert Case announced today, June 8, he will not be seeking a second term on the Framingham City Council. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the District 5 Councilor on the City Council. Thank you to the residents of District 5 for putting me into office and always supporting me. It is with great sadness that I announce today that I will not be seeking a second term on the Framingham City Council,” said Case in a statement to the media.