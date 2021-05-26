Cancel
HBO Max to launch in Latin America and the Caribbean June 29

By Thomson Reuters
 2021-05-26

(Reuters) – The HBO Max streaming service will be available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, executives from AT&T-owned WarnerMedia said in a presentation Wednesday. The company will sell two HBO Max subscription plans, starting from $3 per month, and no advertising-supported option at...

