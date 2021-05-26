Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What To Expect In Decentralized Research Desk, Admantium Finance

coinspeaker.com
 15 days ago

The world of crypto and decentralized finance is an intriguing one filled with opportunities for investors and traders. To survive as a trader or investor, one needs to have access to properly analyzed and sourced data, as well as tools. Admantium Finance’s Research Desk tracks cryptocurrency prices and offers investors access to quality data for making rational decisions. It takes it up a notch by offering fundamental research and advanced crypto analytics of massive level of data. What makes a successful investor stand apart from its counterparts, is access to a research desk with innovative analytical tools to make rational investment decisions.

www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Research Data#Open Data#Online Research#Market Research#Admantium Finance#Api#Entrepreneurs#Ido#Capital Admantium Finance#Investors Admantium#Decentralized Finance#Cryptocurrency Prices#Quality Data#Digitized Assets#Crypto Projects#Potential Investors#Fundamental Research#Ad Lock Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Broadridge Partners with Amazon Web Services to Expand Private Market Hub, Leveraging DLT

The Private Market Hub will leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline and connect the private equity sector and assets. The new platform has added connectivity to industry applications and tools that will help with automating workflows between front-, middle- and back-office functions, offering a more consistent, secure, real-time view of the latest data.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Decentralized Finance Could Improve the Industry but New Approaches to Regulation Are Needed

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Decentralized finance (DeFi) aims to transform traditional forms of finance by reconstructing and reimagining services. The World Economic Forum this week released the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Policy-Maker Toolkit, providing policy-makers and regulators with guidance for technologies that are global and transforming rapidly. The toolkit is a collaboration...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Financial Technology Market Growth Scenario with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028 - Addepar, Commonbond, Inc., Robinhood, Wealthfront

Financial Technology is a term used to assist those companies operating in the financial technology sector. The Financial Technology is the integration of financial services with information technology. This integration assists in reshaping finance services by facilitating easy and smart management of financial activities. Another advantage associated with this technology is it improves the quality of financial services and reduce overall operational cost, and thus contributing to creating a more diverse and stable financial landscape.
Marketscoinquora.com

WEF Explains Decentralized Finance to Regulators With a Whitepaper

The World Economic Forum published a whitepaper to explain decentralized finance. The document aims to explain DeFi for regulators to have a broader perspective. WEF notes that DeFi has potential risks and potentially significant developments. The World Economic Forum recently published a whitepaper to give a comprehensive explanation of decentralized...
Marketsthedailybuzz.io

Cutting Through the Hype of Decentralized Finance

BVVentures ran an in-depth analysis of DeFi by taking a quantitative approach, with the goal of turning data into insights. Our team focused on DeFi verticals, investors, funding metrics and investor returns to give a glance of the state of DeFi. DeFi provides the most asymmetric return profile currently available with many projects returning over 10x and over 50x and 100x capital in less than a year. The full report can be downloaded here: https://docsend.com/view/nymsirsz2cqz3cdj.
Small BusinessRecycling Today

The benefits of decentralized financing in ferrous scrap futures contracts

Mettalex launched exchange-settled daily contracts for bulk exports of ferrous scrap to Turkey and for containerized shredded scrap exports to India that are settled based on the Davis Index US-origin HMS 1/2 (80:20) bulk cfr (cost and freight) Turkey index and the Davis Index containerized shredded cfr Nhava Sheva index, respectively, in late May. What makes these contracts different from other contracts available to the industry is, unlike futures contracts, a maintenance margin does not have to be provided, says Humayun Sheikh, CEO of U.K.-based Mettalex.
Marketsautobodynews.com

Research Shows Auto Care Industry Expected to Reach $477B by 2024

The annual reports are the go-to source for automotive aftermarket industry data and include critical insight for aftermarket businesses to make informed, data-based decisions for the future. This 31st edition of the Auto Care Factbook report provides new data and insight on how the auto care industry fared from the...
Softwareatoallinks.com

The Perks Of AI & Automation In Crypto Trading

NexFolio is an all-in-one AI-powered automated crypto trading platform for individuals and businesses to multiply their crypto funds. We provide crypto bot assistance for traders looking to automate their trading and best-in-class investment options for users looking to earn money with minimal risks. Artificial Intelligence is a more powerful technology...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market is expected to grow at CAGR 8.5% by 2029 due to the pandemic situation (COVID – 19) prevailing across the globe, says Absolute Markets Insights

Digital transformation is not new for business leaders, but owing to COVID-19 such a step is being taken by companies to enhance their agility, speed, and data-driven decision making applications. It has been recently reported that digital transformation is helping the companies to combat the economic slowdown faced during the pandemic situation.
Economyaithority.com

Clinical AI Technology Leader Mendel Raises $18M In New Capital

Announces a first-of-its-kind Clinical Data Marketplace to source real world data with clinics and pharmaceutical companies. Mendel, the company behind the clinical AI platform that understands the unstructured, natural language content within medical documents, announced it has raised $18 million in Series A funding. The oversubscribed round was led by DCM, a global venture capital firm, with participation from OliveTree, Zola Global Investors and Millennium Technology Value Partners. Return investors include Launch Capital, SOSV, Bootstrap Labs and Chairman of UCSF Health Hub Mark Goldstein. Olive Tree Managing Partner, Nichola Eliovits, will join the board.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Registrations for HUMAN Token Sale on CoinList Goes Live

HUMAN Protocol empowers workforces by tokenizing fungible tasks of any size and thus helping companies and individual workers to maximize their output. On Tuesday, June 8, the CoinList platform announced that the registrations for the HUMAN Token Sale are now live on the exchange. HUMAN (HMT) is the native token of the Human Protocol that facilitates the automated jobs market.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Security tokens, the next generation of electronic trading

The Paypers has sat with Darius Liu, ADDX to learn more about security tokens and regtech solutions that enable investment aficionados to fight financial crime and stay compliant in a tokenised economy. What is ADDX? What are security tokens?. ADDX is a digital securities platform that brings private market access...
Technologydataversity.net

Data Governance vs. Blockchain

Data Governance is the hot topic in today’s security- and privacy-concerned digital ecosystem. Blockchain technology offers data-centered security to sensitive, transactional systems that require tamper-resistant, fully auditable tracking mechanisms. Thus, blockchain and Data Governance (DG) complement each other in many ways, while maintaining distinct operational philosophies and application turfs. Blockchain is today’s preferred technology for many systems governed by stringent regulatory compliance. Gartner confronts the Top 3 Blockchain and Data Management Myths for the wider audience.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Facility Management System Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | IBM, Oracle , SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Facility Management System Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Facility Management System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Facility Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsjusticenewsflash.com

Potential destruction of decentralized finance

One of the world’s largest electronic contract manufacturers warned that the global chip shortage may last until mid-2022. The G7 advanced economies reached a “historic agreement” that they called a tax on multinational companies, and China Measures are being taken to cool the renminbi’s rally. In addition, Miles Kruppa, a venture capital reporter for the Financial Times in the United Kingdom, talked about cryptocurrency startups that aim to disrupt and decentralize finance.
HackerNoon

RIF Pinning Introduction: A Decentralized Marketplace For Decentralized Services

The Decentralized Storage Marketplace is now available from RIF!. A Decentralized File Storage is a system of being able to store your files without having to rely on large, centralized silos of data that don't undermine important values such as privacy and freedom of your information. In a decentralized storage system, instead of storing all the data in a centralized server, the data is distributed into different chunks and stored inside various nodes of a peer-to-peer (P2P) network.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

A new protocol seeks to solve decentralized finance’s inflation problem

A new decentralized exchange coming to the Binance Smart Chain aims to solve the inflation problem many decentralized finance projects face. Inflation by itself isn’t DeFi’s problem—it is a necessary part of launching a new protocol’s token. In order to attract and reward participants, DeFi projects distribute tokens to yield farmers who stake their funds. That’s how projects attract the liquidity they need to grow. But as more liquidity providers join and the token supply begins growing faster and faster, so does the selling pressure exerted on that token.
Electionsdecrypt.co

What is Snapshot? The Decentralized Voting System

Snapshot is a decentralized voting system. It's used by several companies in the DeFi space to help survey users. The project uses 'off-chain' signing techniques to make voting fee less. Crypto projects are always exploring new ways to disrupt the world around them—everything from art, to finance, to aerospace to...
Marketsmakeuseof.com

What Is a DAO? Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Explained

DAOs, despite being early in their development, have gained a lot of popularity for how they improve on the processes that are used in traditional organizations. If you're interested in learning more about what a DAO is and how you can use one, this article is for you. What Is...
Marketshbr.org

Banking without Banks: Decentralized Finance is Coming

Transparency and trust are at the core of the decentralized finance revolution. Could we have a financial industry without banks or brokers? That’s the vision of decentralized finance – or DeFi – in which financial products are built from tamper-proof digital smart contracts interacting with blockchains. Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, joins Azeem Azhar to explore the promise of this emerging sector to bring greater transparency, control, and yield for both customers and businesses.