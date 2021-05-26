Cancel
A first look at Braves LHP prospect Jared Shuster

Cover picture for the articleROME, GA — Jared Shuster returned to action Tuesday, May 26 after a three-week layoff. While he didn’t go deep into the game, the Atlanta Braves Top-10 prospect showed what made him a target in last year’s MLB Draft. Here are some quick thoughts on what to know about Shuster.

Jared Shuster
