A first look at Braves LHP prospect Jared Shuster

Friday, I started this three-part series checking on each of the Braves top 30 prospects (based off the site’s own 2021 Top 30), and with those first 10 players — nos. 30-21 — it was a bit surprising to see just how many of Atlanta’s most talented players either hadn’t really taken a step forward… or were even in the midst of a decline this season. The back-10 of the organization’s prospect rankings do, of course, include the Braves’ last tier of talent, hence them being the last 10 on the list; however, it is a little concerning to see that the back-end of the current class — or, oftentimes, the younger, more down-the-road talent — hasn’t performed as expected. Hopefully, that group of 10 can turn things around soon, because, assuming at least half of those guys develop in a positive way over the next few years — several of those prospects from the 30-21 range will one day make up some of the top-10 talent in the Braves system.