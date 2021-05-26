Cancel
Dougherty County, GA

Mike Sistrunk to take position as assistant Dougherty Public Works director

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 8 days ago
ALBANY — Mike Sistrunk, who stepped down from his position as co-county manager of Lee County amid a sea of controversy, has been hired to serve as Dougherty County’s assistant Public Works director.

Sistrunk will move into the assistant director’s position when current Assistant Director Chucky Mathis moves into the position that will be vacated by long-time Public Works Director Larry Cook. Cook is resigning in July.

Sistrunk, who worked with the city of Albany before taking a position as Public Works director in Lee County and eventually rising to the co-county manager position, resigned recently from what he described as a hostile work environment in Lee County. He said his working relationship with Cook is what led to his being offered the new position in Dougherty County.

“I’d put out resumes before resigning from my position in Lee County,” Sistrunk said. “But when some of the commissioners — in particular Mr. (John) Wheaton — started saying negative things about me in the press, people didn’t know what to think. I’ve known Larry Cook all throughout my career, and when we first talked he said, ‘I can’t promise anything, but I’d love to have you here.’

“There are a lot of people who know me who knew better than to believe the stuff that was being said by Mr. Wheaton and some others (in Lee County). I think there are commissioners who know better, too. I need a job to take care of my family, and I am appreciative of this opportunity. I just hate that there were people (in Lee County) who tried to destroy my integrity.”

County Administrator Michael McCoy said both Sistrunk and Mathis were interviewed for the director’s position. Mathis, who has worked with the county for almost 40 years, was selected to fill Cook’s large shoes.

“We were in a great position; we had two highly-qualified candidates with lots of experience,” McCoy said. “We went through advertising the position and considering candidates, but these were two very strong candidates. This gave us the opportunity to promote from within, and as you know, I believe strongly in doing that.

“With Larry retiring, we needed to make sure there was stability in the Public Works department. I think we’ll have that, and the community will benefit.”

