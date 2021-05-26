Cancel
Darien, CT

Residents Object to DPW, Eversource Cutting Down Trees in Their Neighborhoods, First Selectman Responds [UPDATES]

By DARIENITE.COM
darienite.com
 17 days ago

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson sent this statement to Darienite.com, referring to Friends of Animals President Priscilla Feral:. "Ms. Feral is correct in that I was attempting to appeal to her sense of public safety. Unfortunately, we were unable to complete the conversation when she hung up after calling me 'ridiculous' for suggesting a child could catch a tire on the heaving sidewalk and fall into the street in that heavily trafficked area. I love trees too but the safety of our residents will always come first."

darienite.com
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
