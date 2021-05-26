Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves’ rotation continues to surge in May

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves climbed back to the .500 mark for the season with a 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Charlie Morton escaped some early trouble to turn in one of his best pitching performances of the season. “I got into a jam early...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Play#Fenway Park#The Boston Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

The Braves recalled left-hander Tucker Davidson before beginning a seven-game homestand Monday. They designated lefty Jesse Biddle for assignment to open a spot. Davidson, 25, made his major-league debut in the 2020 regular-season finale. He started, pitching 1-2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (two earned) on three hits against the Red Sox. After spending the shortened season at the alternate training site, Davidson’s debut was the culmination of a rise that began accelerating in 2019, his last full season. Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 129-2/3 innings across two minor-league levels.
MLBPosted by
WegENT

The MLB Watchability Index

We’re about a quarter of the way through the season in baseball now, and in a 162 game season, it just goes to show how much can change due to the marathon element of the sport. It makes last year’s 60-game season feel even weirder. With that being said, there are so many games to get through, so right now, not many games are considered to be “high stakes.” With the lack of stakes, if you want to watch a baseball game, you at the very least want to watch the most entertaining product. That might not always mean the “best team,” but rather the most “watchable” team, because these two are very different qualifiers. You want to watch the interesting storylines, the personalities, the matchups, the beautiful and engaged ballparks, and the teams that are really going for it. So, with all of these things considered, these are the teams that if you have the opportunity to flip on a game in mid-May, are going to be one of the most “watchable” and pleasing products in the game as of now.
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBchatsports.com

Spencer Strider: First Impressions of a Braves Pitching Prospect

Last week, we had Roddery Munoz exploding onto the scene with his season debut and this time around, it’s Spencer Strider who makes his professional debut in grand fashion with three perfect innings and seven strikeouts. Strider is the fourth round pick the Braves took out of Clemson in 2020, and for many was a bit of a surprise pick. Strider had a decent though wild freshman year for the Tigers back in 2018, but a UCL tear led to Tommy John surgery and took him out of the 2019 season. His peripherals in his four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 were absolutely phenomenal (19 K/3 BB in 12 IP), but a COVID shortened season didn’t allow him a chance to rebuild his stock.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Drop Series Finale To Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves 2nd baseman Ozzie Albies reacts after being tagged out during the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Huascar Ynoa and Freddy Peralta toed the rubber on Sunday for the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers as the Braves looked to complete a three-game sweep and get back to .500 on the season.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets lug 3-game losing streak into NL East showdown vs. Braves | Pitching probables, betting line, over/under

The New York Mets’ long and winding nine-game road trip continues Monday when they open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets (18-16) are fresh off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, shrinking their lead in the National League East to just half-a-game over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (21-20). The Braves (19-21) sit in third place, two games back.
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 10, Braves 9

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Avisail Garcia smacked a two-run home run in the fifth.
MLBchatsports.com

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain's two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras for his ninth save.
BaseballHerald-Times

Patriot baseball drops WIC contests to Mustangs, Braves

The Owen Valley varsity baseball team found themselves on the losing end of two Western Indiana Conference games last week, falling to the Edgewood Mustangs and the Indian Creek Braves. On Tuesday, OV hosted Edgewood, resulting in a 10-0 loss. “We didn’t handle the pressure of the rivalry game as...
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Milwaukee teams split Sunday action

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a game in its series against the Atlanta Braves while the Milwaukee Bucks ended their regular season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls. At American Family Field, the Brewers scored in five consecutive innings but still had to hold off a strong Braves team to capture the finale 10-9. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs on the day, including a two-run double in the third that opened the flood gates. Freddy Peralta held the Braves scoreless through six, only to see the Braves score seven runs in the seventh and single tallies in the eighth and ninth. Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.
MLBoddsshark.com

UNDER Should Be the Play in Mets-Braves Opener

Just when you thought the New York Mets might be able to open up a lead in the National League East, they put together a clunker of a series to fall back to the pack. The Mets (18-16 SU, 15-18-1 O/U) look to rebound from an ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays as they visit Atlanta (19-21 SU, 22-17-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the season between the rivals.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
Brownstown, INTribTown.com

Braves outduel Cougars 15-9 on diamond

Offense was the name of the game during the Brownstown Central-Trinity Lutheran softball game on the Cougars’ field Saturday morning. The teams combined for 26 hits, including four home runs and five doubles in the Braves’ 15-9 win. Brownstown’s Rylee May and Trinity’s Ally Russell hit the first home runs...
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Series win in Milwaukee, Mets series coming up and more

The Atlanta Braves nearly pulled off a big comeback Sunday, but fell just shy falling 10-9 to the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta still came away with a series win and will return to Truist Park on Monday to face the New York Mets for the first time this season. The Mets currently lead the NL East division with an 18-16 record. At 19-21, the Braves are just two games back.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.