President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has an extraordinarily tough job. He leads a country reeling from a series of corruption scandals and a party at war with itself. South Africa’s citizens are losing faith in the power of democratic governance to provide dignity and opportunity. On top of it all, COVID-19 has hit South Africa harder than any other country on the continent, and the pandemic rendered its already ailing economy even weaker. It is easy to imagine Ramaphosa privately questioning the sanity of counterparts on the continent who aim to be presidents-for-life.