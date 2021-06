My mother-in-law spent one of the last nights of her life the same way she had spent thousands of others — in front of a television, watching a game. I was there, too, just as I had been so many times before, and together we watched the Chicago Bulls lose a close one to the Miami Heat. Actually, “watched” isn’t quite right: Her eyes were closed as hospice-provided morphine trickled through her bloodstream, and my eyes were fixed on the blanket draped over her chest, making sure she was still breathing.