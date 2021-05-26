The NFT Project Already On The Moon

Take a walk to a big social media site like Twitter or Reddit and there is a great chance that you will see articles about NFTs or tweets surrounding the NFT ecosystem within thirty minutes after logging in. NFTs are here to stay, and every day, the space is expanding. Some celebrities have jumped on the NFT train, with some of them creating memorabilia for their teeming fans. One of them that comes to mind is Snoop Dogg. Big basketball teams in the NBA are embracing this wave of NFTs, and some of them are churning out their tickets in the form of NFTs. The priciest NFT, ‘5000 days’, by Beeple sold for $69 million on auction at Christies. This ecosystem is a new one, leaving a lot of room for growth and exploration.