Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EPA ends Trump-era 'transparency' rule that ignored certain science studies

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPwV8_0aCAoddw00
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, pictured here during a congressional hearing on April 20, said Wednesday ending the rule allows the agency to "move forward with urgency."  File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday finalized a rule to end a "secret science" regulation that was imposed under former President Donald Trump that excluded certain studies that didn't make all data publicly available.

The agency announced the end of the rule on Wednesday.

The move allows the EPA to consider studies that don't make available all data, which is sometimes done to protect privacy.

Trump's administration billed the restriction as a transparency measure, but critics argued that it might ultimately do more harm than good for an agency that values such varying scientific data like the EPA.

"This action ensures that EPA can utilize the best available science and data to support our work to protect the public from pollution," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

"The Biden-Harris Administration has an unwavering commitment to scientific integrity, and to listening to experts and scientists so we can move forward with urgency to deliver on EPA's mission."

The rule made it more difficult to use major health studies to guide pollution regulations, according to Science Magazine, and health scientists warned that the policy would interfere with current and future research.

Trump's administration imposed the restriction before he left office in January. A federal court threw out the rule in February after a request from new President Joe Biden. The court said a previous ruling eliminated the legal basis for the rule.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
120K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Studies#Environmental Policy#Environmental Data#Environmental Science#Science Magazine#Transparency#Major Health Studies#Scientific Integrity#Scientific Data#Pollution Regulations#Health Scientists#Privacy#Critics#Urgency#Guide#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
News Break
Science
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Reuters

EPA, states settle lawsuit over imported asbestos

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday settled a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court by a dozen states and public health groups over asbestos oversight by agreeing to close "loopholes" that have allowed the substance to enter the country unrecorded as part of imported products. Under the proposed settlement...
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: ‘Teflon Don no more’ as legal threats mount against Trump

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations gather pace – potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential run. No longer shielded by claims of presidential protections, a series of increasingly grave legal issues – both criminal investigation and civil litigation – are mounting in court. The former...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. SEC chief to review Trump-era proxy rules, may draft replacement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair said on Tuesday the agency will review shareholder voting rule changes adopted under the administration of former President Donald Trump that have faced criticism for weakening investor power. Gary Gensler, appointed by Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, said the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. EPA to revise Trump water rule in boost to states' climate fight

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it will revise a rule issued by the former Trump administration nearly a year ago that limited state powers to use the federal clean water permitting process to block energy infrastructure projects amid concerns about climate change.
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

EPA Hid Science on Dicamba Harms in 2018

Last summer, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that in 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency downplayed or ignored multiple known hazards of Monsanto’s crop-wrecking dicamba herbicide. Now the federal Office of the Inspector General backs up that judicial finding, saying high-ranking members of the previous Administration’s EPA put their political thumbs on the scale to hide scientific evidence of dicamba’s dangers:
POTUSWashington Post

The origins of covid-19 and the shadow of the Trump era

We may never know for sure if the coronavirus pandemic that paralyzed the planet started with natural spread from animal to human, or whether it somehow escaped from a research lab in China. What has become clear in recent weeks, however, is that most experts and media were flat wrong...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA officially nixes Trump 'secret science' rule

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a rule to undo the Trump administration's "secret science" regulation, which restricted the agency's ability to consider certain studies. The agency’s action formally implements a court decision from February that threw out the rule on the grounds that a prior ruling had eliminated...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden official defends Trump-era immigration policy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday defended the administration’s retention of a Trump-era policy that allows the swift removal of migrants due to COVID-19 as well as a narrowing in those sought for deportations by law enforcement officials. The Biden administration is under increasing pressure to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GAO to examine border wall environmental impacts

A nonpartisan congressional watchdog has agreed to analyze the environmental and cultural impacts of the southern border wall. In a letter dated last week, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) told Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) that it would take up his request to look into the impacts of the wall. Last...