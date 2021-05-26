Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Wandrd Unveils The Roam Sling Along with A Patent-Pending Laptop Case

By David Crewe
petapixel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWandrd has announced the new and long-requested Roam Sling and a patent-pending Laptop Case on Kickstarter today, which the company says provides “the perfect camera solution and every day carry for sling devotees”. After a lot of time designing and field testing, the company has released the Sling in 3L,...

petapixel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Slings#Body Bags#Wandrd Unveils#6l#Wandrd Co Founder#Tech Bags#Ykk Zippers#Integrated Laptop Stand#Sling Devotees#Carry Strap#Built In Camera#Removable Dividers#Feature#9l Sling#Yyk Zippers#Versatility#External Attachments#Attachment Points#Comfort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Marketing
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

15 Fashion-Forward Laptop Cases to Shop Before Returning to the Office

After spending more than a year working remotely, a return to the office (and a morning commute) is upon us. And for many of us, that means totting a laptop to and from work each day. Whether we’re hailing a taxi or hopping on the subway, an expertly crafted laptop case will be crucial to ensuring our gadgets are protected for the journey ahead. Of course, there are a ton of options on the market with high-tech functionalities, but we sought out to find beautiful, fashion-forward options that offer maximum protection.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Protection Racket unveils case for Yamaha EAD10 and DTX modules

Yamaha’s EAD10 drum module and trigger/mic combination has taken the hybrid drumming world by storm since its release, thanks to its simplistic approach towards unlocking a whole world of creative sounds, recording and processing all in one go. Now, UK drum case manufacturer, Protection Racket has made transporting your EAD10 even easier with the DTXP00700 - a brand new case designed for the Yamaha EAD10 and other Yamaha modules.
ComputersStuff.tv

Acer unveils a duo of powerful Predator gaming laptops

Acer has just updated its Predator gaming range with a fresh brace of notebooks: the Predator Helios 500 and Predator Triton 500 SE. The Acer Predator Helios 500 (from €2,499, available from June) is a portable powerhouse that can be kitted out with an overclockable 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU and up to 64GB of RAM, plus a pair of SSDs in RAID 0 as well as an HDD. It also comes with a choice of 17.3in displays: 4K 120Hz for high detail, or 360Hz for the fastest 3ms response time. Meanwhile, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (pictured, from €1,999, available from July) is designed to be a little more versatile: despite coming with similar internal specs, it’s just 19.9mm thick and has up to 12 hours of battery life, plus a sober look that works as well in the office as it does your “Gamer Cave”. It comes with a 16in 240Hz screen and up to 4TB of PCIe storage.
Economybeautypackaging.com

Qosmedix Introduces Patent Pending 6-Hole Spray Pump Bottles

Qosmedix has added a new 6-Hole Spray Pump Bottle Collection to their expansive packaging category. This unique patent pending pump design features 6 micro holes—an ideal solution for targeting large surface areas such as the hands and body. They work best with high-viscosity formulas such as hand sanitizer and sunscreen lotions or gels. The pump head also features a recessed design to comfortably fit the pointer finger. This product is available in 2-, 4- and 6oz. sizes, and is customizable with a minimum purchase of 50,000 pieces.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Anker Nano II 30W charger is powered by GaN II for fast charging with a tiny footprint

Charge your devices faster than ever with the Anker Nano II 30W charger. This powerful charger features GaN II, and it has a 20% increase in operating frequency. In fact, it charges a 2020 MacBook Air at full speed, an iPhone 12 up to 3 times faster than the original charger, and it also powers the latest Samsung phones. Moreover, GaN II technology’s upgraded circuit board structure keeps this 30W charger compact. This means that this workspace gadget is 59% smaller than typical 30W USB-C chargers. So you can take it everywhere you go. Since it conforms to the latest IEC 62368-1 safety standards, you can use the Nano II without a worry. Finally, with universal compatibility, you can use it to charge all of your personal devices. This includes AirPods, Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, iPad 2018 and later, Samsung Note10 and later, and more.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
ElectronicsBeta News

Samsung unveils affordable Galaxy Book Go Windows 10 laptop with optional 5G

ARM processors have been around for a really long time. In modern times, they are found in most tablets and smartphones. These ARM chips have been used in Windows computers for years, but they really never caught on with consumers in that regard. In contrast, the newest Mac computers are powered by Apple's own ARM-based processors, and they have been universally praised as fast and efficient. Apple shows that ARM can succeed on the desktop.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Manhattan Products Powerbank 20,000 mAh has USB power delivery and wireless charging pads

Offering two wireless charging pads and a slew of other features, the Manhattan Products Powerbank 20,000 mAh is impressive. This gadget has a 10-watt wireless charging pad and a 2-watt wireless charging pad. So you can use it for your smartphone, earbuds, smartwatches, and other gadgets. Not only that, but it also has two wired USB power delivery options. You can use the USB-C PD port to get up to 60 watts of power for things like your MacBook Pro or tablet. And you can also use the USB-A QC 3.0 charging port, which delivers up to 24 watts. As if its charging capabilities weren’t impressive enough, the Powerbank 20,000 mAh with Power Delivery & Wireless Charging Pads also has a built-in LED flashlight. So you can light up any space you need to see.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Ergonomic Productivity Tablet Cases

The 'ODO BODI' tablet case is a productive accessory for use with the iPad that will enable users to enjoy a comfortable experience no matter where they find themselves. The case maintains an ergonomic design that will enable users to change up the position and even mount it in place on any kind of surface. This means it will fit perfectly onto the body when browsing in a casual manner or stay perfectly within view when placed on a desktop.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Geo unveils an extremely affordable laptop optimized for Minecraft

Geo announced a series of laptops optimized for Minecraft. The GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition will exclusively be available at Best Buy for approximately $260. The new laptops from Geo should arrive in time for back-to-school 2021. Minecraft is one of the world's most popular video games, having recently surpassed 140...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Unveils New Display Technology At Display Week

Samsung is never a company to stay silent for long. Just recently, the Korean OEM showcased some new display technology at Display Week 2021. During the keynote that Samsung gave, it revealed a new double folding screen technology, sliding technology, a new foldable tablet, and an under-display camera. This news comes to us from a Samsung blog post.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Topton L4 mini laptop from $299

If you’re in the market for an affordable mini laptop you may be interested in the Topton L4 equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display offering a 1024 x 600 resolution and powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 processor supported by 8GB RAM, with up to 1 TB of SSD storage. Other features include a Lenovo TrackPoint-like pointing stick, WebCam and Dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and measures 185mm x 141mm x 20mm. Pricing options include :
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

TuyaSmart Smart WiFi Floodlight

Meet the TuyaSmart Smart WiFi Floodlight: an app connected security camera with voice control that helps you ward off intruders. It comes with a color temperature range of 2700-6500k. It has max brightness of 3000 lumens. It is IP65 weather resistant too. This floodlight has a flexible, adjustable design. It...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...