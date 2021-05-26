Cancel
Tony Awards set for September after coronavirus delays

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2021-05-26

(Reuters) -The Tony Awards for Broadway theater that were delayed for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Sept. 26, The Broadway League, which organizes the event, said in a statement on Wednesday. The awards, which celebrate the best plays and musicals on Broadway, will...

kfgo.com
