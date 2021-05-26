Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sandoval has 3 hits in return to Boston, Braves win

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Pablo Sandoval was happy to be back at Fenway Park for the first time since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox. It was the Boston fans who weren't so happy to see him. Booed for every at-bat, Sandoval delivered three hits and Charlie Morton retired the...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Sandoval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Hits#Fenway Park#Ap#The Red Sox#The Atlanta Braves#Lead#Time#Happy#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ender Inciarte on Braves' bench versus Mets

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field over Inciarte and hit seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Braves have an implied total of 4.4 runs. Walker...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 10, Braves 9

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Avisail Garcia smacked a two-run home run in the fifth.
MLBTalking Chop

Spencer Strider: First Impressions of a Braves Pitching Prospect

Last week, we had Roddery Munoz exploding onto the scene with his season debut and this time around, it’s Spencer Strider who makes his professional debut in grand fashion with three perfect innings and seven strikeouts. Strider is the fourth round pick the Braves took out of Clemson in 2020, and for many was a bit of a surprise pick. Strider had a decent though wild freshman year for the Tigers back in 2018, but a UCL tear led to Tommy John surgery and took him out of the 2019 season. His peripherals in his four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 were absolutely phenomenal (19 K/3 BB in 12 IP), but a COVID shortened season didn’t allow him a chance to rebuild his stock. The Braves took him as a risky fourth round pick with very little post-surgery information, though what we all did have hinted at an astronomical ceiling. The Braves signed him on slot at $451.8k and he officially finished his Clemson career with only 63 innings pitched and a gaudy 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings to go with 5.4 walks per nine. Strider was slow to get his first chance at game action in 2021, but that first taste we got of him was an enticing show.
MLBnewyorkian.com

Mets bust out in blowout win over Braves

Taijuan Walker delivered five shutout innings and the Mets bats took care of the rest, teeing off on the Braves for five home runs in their fourth straight win, 13-2, on a chilly Saturday night at Citi Field. Source: NY Post click here for more…
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Series win in Milwaukee, Mets series coming up and more

The Atlanta Braves nearly pulled off a big comeback Sunday, but fell just shy falling 10-9 to the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta still came away with a series win and will return to Truist Park on Monday to face the New York Mets for the first time this season. The Mets currently lead the NL East division with an 18-16 record. At 19-21, the Braves are just two games back.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Blasts another home run

Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Devers capped off a four-run rally in the fifth inning Sunday with his second home run in as many games to put the Red Sox in the lead. The 24-year-old is now slashing .278/.354/.583 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 26 runs this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch: Everyone’s settling in for week two

How are the Boston Red Sox prospects adjusting in week two?. It’s Monday, you know what that means … It’s time for the weekly Boston Red Sox prospect watch. Last week we saw the return of MiLB baseball, and with it the return of the prospect watch. Now, there was a lot of talk in the watch last week about how it was far too early to panic. It should be noted that this is still the case, we’re barely 10 games into the year – there’s plenty of time left and one or two good or bad games could completely change someone’s season at the moment.
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Milwaukee teams split Sunday action

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a game in its series against the Atlanta Braves while the Milwaukee Bucks ended their regular season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls. At American Family Field, the Brewers scored in five consecutive innings but still had to hold off a strong Braves team to capture the finale 10-9. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs on the day, including a two-run double in the third that opened the flood gates. Freddy Peralta held the Braves scoreless through six, only to see the Braves score seven runs in the seventh and single tallies in the eighth and ninth. Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Red Sox: Stock List Vol. 3

You may notice that this week’s Boston Red Sox stock list is a bit minor-league-centric. It’s not to say that the main roster doesn’t have any standouts. We know about the usuals (J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers), but there are some performances (good and bad) throughout the organization that could make big impacts down the line.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Atlanta-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers third. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow center field. Lorenzo Cain singles to third base. Omar Narvaez to second. Travis Shaw called out on strikes. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Lorenzo Cain to second. Omar Narvaez out at third. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to deep right field. Avisail Garcia scores. Lorenzo Cain scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.