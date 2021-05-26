Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

‘Carefree and Full of Love’: Illusionist Criss Angel’s Wife, Shaunyl Benson, Shares Her Son’s Positivity Throughout His Leukemia Battle

By Abigail Seaberg
survivornet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Chrisstopher's Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Battle. Illusionist Criss Angel’s son, Johnny, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in 2015, and then after three years of treatment, he relapsed in 2019. Throughout his cancer journey, Johnny has shown immense strength and positivity. His mother recently posted that he’s “loving life...

www.survivornet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Criss Angel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Leukemia#Childhood Cancer#Family Life#Leukemia Cells#Live Life#Illusionist Criss Angel#Acs#University Of Richmond#Love#Loving Life Everyday#Remission#Cancer Kids#Chemotherapy Treatments#Bone Marrow#Infection#Las Vegas#Happiness#Blood Cells#Moments#White Blood Cell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

Hot Girl Summer Cancelled? Fox Reporter and Cancer Survivor Amanda Salas Encourages Emphasizing Health This Season, Not Ridiculous Beauty Standards

Hollywood reporter Amanda Salas completed chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2019. Today, she is feeling well and happy to be working out. But instead of trying to achieve society’s stereotypical version of a woman’s ideal body, she is focusing on working out to be healthy. Currently, there’s no screening test...
Cancersurvivornet.com

‘We Made The Most Of Mom’s Time’: Maria Menounos Shares The ‘Twists and Turns’ of Grieving Following The Passing of Her Mother From Brain Cancer

TV Host Maria Menounos recently lost her mother to a five-year battle with brain cancer. During her mother’s struggle, Menounos had a surgery for a noncancerous brain tumor. She recently posted on Instagram sharing more information about her mother’s cancer journey in honor of brain tumor awareness month. She also urged her followers to complement the western treatments if you or a loved one is fighting cancer.
Cancer411mania.com

Cezar Bononi Closes GoFundMe For Wife’s Leukemia Battle, Note On Donations Received

It had been reported previously that Cezar Bononi’s wife Camila is battling leukemia and has been getting chemotherapy treatment. Her sister donated bone marrow for a transplant that happened on April 10. Camila was diagnosed while pregnant last year but gave birth to a baby boy in December. Without the transplant, it was likely the cancer would return and Brazil’s health care is currently being hit hard by people hospitalized for COVID.
Cancersurvivornet.com

Country Music Star Colt Ford Is Excited to Get Back to Work After Recent Surgery for Eye Cancer: ‘All In All I Got Lucky’

Country Singer Returns to Action Amid Eye Cancer Treatment. Country singer Colt Ford is back with new music amid a battle with recently-diagnosed eye cancer. Ford had surgery for his eye cancer at the end of April, and now his treatment consists of chemotherapy eye drops. His doctor said if he had waited much longer, he would’ve had to treat the cancer with full chemotherapy.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Can You Keep Your Bladder After Bladder Cancer Strikes?

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- After being diagnosed with bladder cancer, some patients face an almost impossible decision -- have their bladder removed or take a risk knowing that the cancer may be more likely to spread if the bladder is left intact. But what if there was...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Sonali Bendre shares lessons from her battle with cancer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI) Actor Sonali Bendre on Sunday recalled how her battle with cancer has made her strong. Taking to Instagram, Sonali shared few lessons during her battle with the deadly disease. "How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but...
AdvocacyWINKNEWS.com

Teacher with cancer gets to see her students graduate

This is sure to be a special graduation for one teacher and her students. The 28-year-old made it a point to be there even while battling stage-three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. And, this is her first time seeing her students since she began chemotherapy treatments. Annaleah Demasi is a dean at Mason...
Cancereastlothiancourier.com

Family's appeal for help after two-year-old Flora diagnosed with cancer

THE family of a two-year-old fighting stage four cancer were dismissed three times in a month by doctors before her diagnosis. Flora Gentleman, from Aberlady, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in April after being misdiagnosed with a viral infection by her GP three times in March. Flora’s parents, Stephanie Kent and...