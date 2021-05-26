Cancel
Album Review – Brock Gonyea’s “Where My Heart Is”

By Trigger
savingcountrymusic.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the unlikely enclave of small town New York State, and the even more unlikely origination point of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records, here comes this surprise EP from upstart country artist Brock Gonyea that will deliver you and your country-loving heart smack dab into 1950’s country music bliss, warming your cockles about the prospects for the future of the country genre.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Webb Pierce
Person
Scott Borchetta
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Mel Tillis
Person
Ray Wylie Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
