Album Review – Brock Gonyea’s “Where My Heart Is”

I’ve had this old Drifters’ song running through my mind for the last couple of weeks. It’s in my head when I first wake up in the morning, and returns at various times throughout the day. I find myself singing, “I’ll take you where the music’s playing, baby. Take you where the lights are dim. Take you where the music’s playing, baby. Little by little, I’m gonna help you forget about him.” At the same time, I’ve been struggling to come up with a theme for my next music column, and suddenly, it came to me! Maybe that’s what I should write about! Going where the music’s playing. In my mind, it’s guaranteed to make you feel better! So here we go!