Airline SAS gets $361 million loan guarantee from Denmark, Sweden

Glencore plc is a 47 years old multinational company active in the Metals and Minerals mining industry. It is an Anglo-Swiss undertaking that has a head office in London but Glencore’s headquarters remain in Baar, Switzerland. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code GLEN and has been under the radar of many investors due to its excellent performance in the past. GLEN has recorded healthy growth in its share’s value this week, making people ask themselves “is it time to buy GLEN shares?.” Let us find the answer through the facts already available and listed in the following.