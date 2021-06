Biig Piig’s music has always had a certain informality. Since 2016, the Irish singer born Jessica Smyth has moved in short bursts: a prolific stream of singles and EPs. But there’s been a transience to the tunes, too. She has made rough cassette-tape hip-hop and slow jams, hazy music for the last gasps of a house party. She has dropped witty trinket-box raps, sometimes in Spanish—evidence of the years she spent growing up in Spain before moving to West London—while her writing focused on the conditions of young adulthood: heeding her mother’s advice (“Dinner’s Getting Cold”), kicking it with cigarettes and wine (“Perdida”), and sipping Hennessy next to the boombox (“Vice City”). Even the more serious songs had a sense of playfulness: Last year’s “Oh No” sounded like Smyth challenging herself to blend a Britney Spears chorus with a Radiohead-style guitar line.