Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lamar Odom appears desperate to get back with the Kardashians

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQ22Q_0aCAnzqt00
Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Lamar Odom misses the Kardashian clan so much that it hurts his heart.

The former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star and NBA champion admitted to Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy” that being in the Kardashian-Jenner family amounted to the happiest moments of his adult life.

Odom famously flamed out while married to Khloé Kardashian from Sept. 27, 2009, to Dec. 17, 2016, as he flagrantly flaunted his gang of extramarital affairs and incessant drug use.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” Odom told Cohen. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully, in time people heal and will] be able to forgive me.”

Because of the pain and abject international humiliation he inflicted upon his ex-wife, Odom revealed that he no longer has any communication with her nor with the rest of her reality TV family.

“Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love,” Odom said. “That’s genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them. It was one of the best times in my adult life.”

The enduring love is evidently mutual. During a 2019 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Odom’s ex-wife told her sisters she still adores Odom but doesn’t trust him nor was she ready to get back with him.

“I, like, miss him, all the time,” Kardashian admitted. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him. I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I’m just so happy.”

Check out Kardashian discussing Odom below in a 2016 “Good Morning America” interview in the video below.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Back With Lakers#Reality Tv#Nba#Sirius Xm#Los Angeles Lakers#Love#Sisters#Moments#Time#Extramarital Affairs#Drug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAPosted by
rolling out

NBA’s Malik Beasley apologizes for dumping wife for reality star Larsa Pippen

NBA star Malik Beasley is apologizing for abruptly dumping his wife and young son and getting romantically entangled with the ex-wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen. Beasley, 24, took to his Instagram page to offer his wife, Montana Yao, a public mea culpa after she was blindsided by paparazzi photos showing Beasley holding hands with reality TV star Larsa Pippen, 46, during the week of Thanksgiving 2020.
BasketballYardbarker

Lamar Odom being sued for not paying child support

Lamar Odom is being sued by his ex-wife over alleged missed child support payments. Odom’s ex-wife, Liza Morales, has two children with the former NBA player. She is facing eviction from her lower Manhattan apartment and says Odom’s missed payments are a big reason why. Morales filed a lawsuit in...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian Just Went Against Her Family in a Major Way With This Scott Disick Snub

Scott Disick has officially turned 38 years old, but his longtime love Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t wished him a happy birthday on Instagram. In the wacky world of reality TV stars, if it didn’t happen on social media, it didn’t happen, so this seems like a major snub — especially considering both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian posted birthday wishes of their own for their former almost-brother-in-law.
Celebritiesfilmdaily.co

Is Khloe Kardashian moving on from Tristan Thompson with her ex?

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, then you should know their love lives have been far from peaceful. In these past years, Khloé Kardashian has had plenty of drama with Tristan Thompson, her on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her child. However, could the star finally be moving on from Tristan Thompson? Fans are raising eyebrows after her ex-boyfriend Lamar Odom expressed how much he missed her.
NBATMZ.com

Lamar Odom Wore Tracksuit to Restaurant That Booted Dominique Wilkins for Dress Code

2:59 PM PT -- Lamar tells TMZ Sports, "I support Dominique Wilkins 1,000 percent, and I don't support any form of racism." Dominique Wilkins now has even more reason to be upset with a restaurant that turned him away, because Lamar Odom enjoyed a meal at the same spot -- wearing a similar outfit to Wilkins -- just months before.
Combat SportsTMZ.com

Lamar Odom Looking Polished Ahead Of Aaron Carter Fight, New Sparring Video Shows

Lamar Odom is looking GOOOOOOOD ... new sparring footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows the ex-NBA star is really getting the hang of boxing ahead of his bout with Aaron Carter. The 41-year-old has been training like a mad man for his June 11 Celebrity Boxing tilt against the pop singer at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City ... and it's clear the former hooper has hands!!
NBAPeople

Lamar Odom Opens Up About Using Ketamine to Help Treat Addiction: 'I'm Feeling Amazing'

Lamar Odom is crediting a new drug therapy in his road to recovery from addiction. The former NBA star, 41, opened up about using ketamine to treat his struggle with addiction during an interview that aired on Monday's broadcast of Good Morning America. Odom shared that he's been taking small doses of the synthetic drug under medical supervision for the past two years as part of his recovery process.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Lamar Odom sued by ex

Lamar Odom's ex is suing him for allegedly not paying support for their children over the past year. Lamar Odom is being sued for unpaid child support. The 41-year-old former basketball player - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - has been accused by his ex-partner Liza Morales of not paying child support for their kids in almost a year.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Khloe Kardashian Threatens Kimberly Alexander With Legal Action

Khloe Kardashian is threatening to sue Kimberly Alexander, the woman claiming that Tristan Thompson fathered her child, if she does not stop harassing her. Kardashian’s attorney, Lynda Goldman, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Alexander on Tuesday (June 1st) accusing her of faking DMs from Kardashian. The letter, obtained by TMZ,...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.