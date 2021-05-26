Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Beer of the Week: Small Beer Summer of ’21 Organic IPA

By Jon Hatchman
thelondoneconomic.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new, limited edition release from the south London brewery, Small Beer Summer of ’21 Organic IPA is entirely organic and made using ingredients sourced from the UK. The drink supports sustainable, regenerative farming practices. While the hop-forward style has exotic roots, now commonly produced with hops from New Zealand and the United States, the Small Beer Summer of ’21 Organic IPA is brewed with Organic Merlin and Organic Sovereign hops from Worcestershire. Organic Maris Otter, Organic Caramalt, Organic Crystal, and Organic Oats from Eastleach, Cotswolds, and Warminster in Wiltshire are also used.

www.thelondoneconomic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Beer#Beer Style#Ipa#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Brewing#Head Brewer#Content Brand#Limited Edition#Organic Ipa#Worcestershire#Organic Maris Otter#Organic Caramalt#Organic Crystal#Organic Oats#First B Corp#Abel Cole#Brewery#Abv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkscraftbeeraustin.com

Austin Weekly Beer Releases

Check out Austin craft beer releases that are happening around town this week. New offerings from breweries that are releasing this week, or offerings that are now returning to the menu after a hiatus. We cannot promise they will still be in stock by the time the weekend comes around, so check the online ordering systems first! As always, check their hours as well.
Austin, TXrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Beer Mustard Barbecue Sauce

A house-made barbecue sauce really sets apart ribs, chicken and other foods destined for the summer grill. At The Brewer’s Table in Austin, Jaime Chozet starts with a flavorful beer mustard, blending mustard seeds, dark beer, honey, dark brown sugar and spices. That forms the base of the sauce, which is enhanced with onions, garlic, orange and light brown sugar.
Drinkskentuckyliving.com

Venison Beer Brats

1⁄2 bottle dark beer (about 6-8 oz) Rinse hog casings under cold water, then soak in a warm water bath until use. Mix together seasonings and set aside. Mix together meat and onions in a deep bowl. Sprinkle with seasonings and add some beer while mixing, alternating between beer and seasoning until all is used.
DrinksAlliance Review

Beer Cooler

In the cellar below my father’s business, Red’s Nite Club, is a walk-in beer cooler, a structure, maybe 7x7x7. Everything is metal, even the floor. The door has a handle you crank down to open. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s the bar remained cool all summer thanks to the monstrous...
DrinksEvening Star

Beers that make an impact

Independent breweries are helping the community through beer. Both big and small breweries are creating beers to help in their back yard and beyond. Here’s a couple of charitable beers currently on the market. Sierra Nevada Brewing is well known for their charity work in the past. The Chico, California...
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Celiac awareness week 2021: 13 best gluten free beers to cheers to

We all know that bloat after drinking a few too many pints, but for some people that “beer bloat” may be caused by a medical condition, coeliacs disease, or an allergy or intolerance to gluten.One in 100 people in the UK has this disease, which is an autoimmune condition, and sufferers have to follow a gluten-free diet for life. Additionally, many others have to avoid gluten due to non-coeliac gluten sensitivity (NCGS).Beer is usually made with barley and/or wheat – neither of which are gluten-free. For people following a gluten-free diet, this usually means that a pint in the pub is...
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

9 Summer Beer Picks from Craft Beer Cellars, Plus the Bar Is Open Again

Craft Beer Cellars on Gaston Avenue is a beer lovers’ playground. This small spot opened in 2016 a few years into the local craft beer boom. Owner Jim Waskow spent a career in the paint industry and was enjoying retirement when his friend Stanley Nauman persuaded him to partner with him on this venture.
Ipswich, MASalem News

A beer and some wings

IPSWICH — The littlest member of the falcon family, the American kestrel, now has its own limited edition beer. Ipswich-based brewer True North Ale Company has created a limited-edition Kestrel American IPA, with the goal of helping Mass Audubon's efforts to save the bird species. Gary Rogers, the president of...
Food & Drinkscoachellavalleyweekly.com

Summertime = Beer!

On the heels of a seemingly endless string of wind advisories, Summer has made its entrance to the valley. Summer is relatively unheralded here, more of a season to put up with as opposed to being a reason for celebration. The turning of calendar pages also signifies a seasonal change in the beer world as alcohol-laden stouts go into hibernation, replaced by lighter, crisper options.
Food & Drinksreviewjournal.com

Beer Zombies invade Summerlin

The Beer Zombies have arrived in Summerlin, and they’re about to recruit members. The first stand-alone Beer Zombies Draft Room will open its doors this weekend in Downtown Summerlin. It will be the largest of the company’s local tasting rooms, and the first to feature its own food menu, developed by new chef/partner Marc Marrone. Saturday was expected to be the first official day of service.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

New Summer Beers And Serious Pale Ales

With Memorial Day now in the rear view mirror, summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the season with intriguing new offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Lemon Aid (Princeton, CA) – Northern California’s Farmers Brewing, a true “farm to glass” brewery, is returning one of its...
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

Local brewer weighs in on best beer for summer

The weather is getting warmer, pandemic restrictions are loosening up a bit, and hot fun in the summer sun isn’t always complete without an ice-cold beer. But we’re looking beyond Duff at Moe’s Tavern or Pawtucket Patriot Ale at The Drunken Clam. Tracy Hutton, head brewer at Recess Brewing in...
Shoppingone37pm.com

The 10 Best Beer Fridges To Buy For The Summer

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and for many of us, this holiday is going to be our first time since the pandemic where we can safely celebrate in groups. Since we are likely going to be outside grilling and relaxing, we figured we would put together a list of the best beer fridges that you can purchase not just for Memorial Day, but for the entire summer.
Drinksmontecristomagazine.com

Five B.C. Beers to Enjoy Outdoors This Summer

The sun is out, your first shot of vaccine is coursing through your system, and outdoor drinking is legal in select plazas and green spaces across the Lower Mainland, with more parks in Vancouver likely on the way: it’s officially time to crush some beers in the great outdoors. The...
Lifestyleamericancraftbeer.com

Iceland Beer Spa A True Beer Destination

The term “beer destination” is sometime used too freely by beer journalists, including us. But this beer spa in Northern Iceland is a journey well worth taking. Set at the juncture of the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans Iceland is a mind-blowing location, there’s a reason that much of Game of Thrones was filmed there.
Lifestyledrivinvibin.com

7 Cheap Beers Perfect For Summer Camping

By Kyle & Olivia Brady | Founders of Drivin' & Vibin' | We use affiliate links and may receive a small commission on purchases. There’s something about beer, even cheap beer, that pairs well with camping. But there are certainly a few that stand out amongst the crowd, whether for food or mood.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

5 Buffalo Beer Briefs to Know This Week: June 2

Each week we round up the best and biggest Buffalo beer news and events happening in Buffalo and Western New York. Here’s what’s trending:. Want to share your Buffalo/WNY beer news with us? Email buffalobeerleague@aol.com!. 1. Buffalo Brewing acquires former Schreiber Brewing Company complex. Buffalo Brewing Company has acquired the...
DrinksMarin Independent Journal

Kölsch, pilsner, gose: when a summer-like day calls for a beer

Just as the federal government relaxed its recommendations for masking, a clear sign that the claws of the pandemic were slowly easing their grip, the weather turned gorgeous, the skies clear blue, the air dry and the temperature in the mid-70s. Can it be? A collective softening of the tension...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Shoe-Shaped Beer Koozies

New Balance, the creator of the "Dad Shoe," teamed up with Miller Lite to create a limited-edition Shoezie, a shoe-shaped koozie for holding a beer. The Shoezie is made from the same materials as a classic New Balance 624 Trainer yet its shape is perfectly tailored for a can of beer. The unusual koozie is outfitted with a rubber sole and breathable leather components to keep cans cold and supported so that dads can have drinking experiences in style and comfort.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Sheetz And Goose Island Beer Release Special Milkshake IPA

Sheetz, a legendary mid-Atlantic gas/convenience store chain, announced a bigtime collaboration with Goose Island Beer that should pair perfectly with the long Memorial Day Weekend. Here’s the deal…. Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000...