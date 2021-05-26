Beer of the Week: Small Beer Summer of ’21 Organic IPA
A brand new, limited edition release from the south London brewery, Small Beer Summer of ’21 Organic IPA is entirely organic and made using ingredients sourced from the UK. The drink supports sustainable, regenerative farming practices. While the hop-forward style has exotic roots, now commonly produced with hops from New Zealand and the United States, the Small Beer Summer of ’21 Organic IPA is brewed with Organic Merlin and Organic Sovereign hops from Worcestershire. Organic Maris Otter, Organic Caramalt, Organic Crystal, and Organic Oats from Eastleach, Cotswolds, and Warminster in Wiltshire are also used.www.thelondoneconomic.com