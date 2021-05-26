Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays' Hernandez adds unexpected element to latest offensive breakout

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEntering the 2021 season, it seemed like the best part of the Teoscar Hernandez story had already been written. After the toolsy outfielder had struggled to find consistency over the beginning of his Toronto Blue Jays tenure -- culminating in a demotion to Triple-A just over two years ago -- he found his groove and hit .265/.331/.560 with 39 home runs in 139 games after he returned across the back half of 2019 and the truncated 2020. The Blue Jays’ patience with him paid off and he rewarded them by becoming a feared middle-of-the-order hitter.

