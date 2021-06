Salads are touted as the ultimate healthy meal. Here's how to make sure you're getting enough nutrition in each bowl. Salads are touted as the ultimate healthy meal, even though it can fall short when it comes to nutrition. Yes, vegetables are undoubtedly an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, however this doesn’t necessarily mean that you should be eating a bowl of veggies your main meal. Even when paired with grilled chicken and dressing, a minimal bowl of greens does not contain enough nutrition to sustain the needs of an adult for any given meal.