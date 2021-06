With a busy holiday weekend on the horizon, the Superior National Forest would like to remind visitors to plan ahead and to help prevent wildfire. “This year has been unusually dry, and although that is starting to change with the recent precipitation, even a few dry, sunny days after spring rain can lead right back to heightened fire risk,” said Nicole Selmer, fire prevention technician on the Superior National Forest. “That is why the Forest is asking visitors and the public to take a few simple steps to minimize risk of wildfire this spring and continue to be cautious.”