Glenn Close Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Movie Looks

By Jazz Tangcay
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the black leather jacket in “Fatal Attraction” to her zebra-print coat dress from “101 Dalmatians,” Glenn Close has more than 56 costumes and accessories from characters she has played on display in the new exhibit “The Art of the Character” at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University Bloomington.

The eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close has long had written into her contracts the right to keep her characters’ costumes — so, as you can imagine, her closets got a little crowded after a while. A few years ago, she donated her collection, consisting of more than 800 pieces, to the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design at Indiana University in Bloomington, which has a significant fashion collection and a state-of-the-art storage facility. Should you happen to be in Bloomington between now and mid-November, you can view many of those garments at the campus’s Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art, in an exhibit called “The Art of the Character.” Among those on display: designs from “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Fatal Attraction,” “101 Dalmatians,” and this glorious, rose-festooned creation from that film’s justly forgotten (except for the costumes) sequel, “102 Dalmatians,” designed by Anthony Powell. That movie was more than 20 years ago, but the coatdress still looks fresh as … well, a rose. To view and read about the exhibit online, see news.iu.edu.
