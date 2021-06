The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at Lakeshore Boulevard and Hwy. 90 at around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. “Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound,” according to a press release issued by Chief Jeremy Skinner. “Aide was rendered and he was later flown to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at the time of this release.”