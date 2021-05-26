Insulated Collapsible Cooler Bag

As summer slowly approaches, it’s only appropriate to start planning beach days and backyard barbecues as early as now. It’s never too early to start updating your warm-weather adventure gear. Whether you’re into camping, surfing, kayaking, or tailgating, the one common thread linking them all is the need for refreshing beverages packed inside the best coolers. However, what most coolers lack is portability. Most are big, bulky, and extremely heavy when laden with ice and beer. Backpack coolers are one solution. But if you want to level up your cooler game to the next level in 2021, you need wheels. Here are our picks for the best-wheeled coolers to shop for right now.