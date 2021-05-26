“It’s Very Simple: People Want to Wear Gaultier.” Meet the Brand’s New Creative Director Florence Tétier
Jean Paul Gaultier, fashion’s beloved provocateur, raised many an eyebrow in his day. The designer took an “épater la bourgeoisie” approach, upending the status quo with subversive notions like skirts for men, cone bras, and cyborg chic. Since Gaultier’s retirement last year the brand has been mostly silent. Then May 22 rolled around, and with just two words posted on its brand page—“The end”—the house of Gaultier got fans buzzing.www.vogue.com