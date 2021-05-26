Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

“It’s Very Simple: People Want to Wear Gaultier.” Meet the Brand’s New Creative Director Florence Tétier

By Laird Borrelli-Persso n
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jean Paul Gaultier, fashion’s beloved provocateur, raised many an eyebrow in his day. The designer took an “épater la bourgeoisie” approach, upending the status quo with subversive notions like skirts for men, cone bras, and cyborg chic. Since Gaultier’s retirement last year the brand has been mostly silent. Then May 22 rolled around, and with just two words posted on its brand page—“The end”—the house of Gaultier got fans buzzing.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jean Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion House#French Fashion#Fashion Design#Couture#Fashion Accessories#Novembre#Frenchwoman#Covid#Nix Lecourt Mansion#Parisian#Chlo#Central St Martins#Creative Director#Brand#Accessories Design#Creatives#Fashion East Alum#Jeweler Alan Cocetti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Returns to Ready-to-wear

The house of Jean Paul Gaultier is sailing back into ready-to-wear — this time with rotating creative crews and a digital-first business model. The first product volley — a collection devoted to Gaultier’s fetish mariner theme, with a little help from Palomo Spain, Ottolinger and other young fashion talents — is to debut on Friday on the brand’s new e-store and on Ssense.com.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

After Teasing “The End,” Jean Paul Gaultier is Making a Ready-To-Wear Comeback

Jean Paul Gaultier, the label, has finally shared the meaning of its past two mysterious, enigmatic Instagram posts declaring “the end.” Turns out it was just an excuse to start a new beginning. On Wednesday, the brand announced it is returning to ready-to-wear 16 months after the brand’s eponymous founder personally retired from the runway. In keeping with the label’s new approach to couture—tapping a new designer each season, starting with Sacai’s Chitose Abe—Gaultier has enlisted five lesser-known labels to “reinterpret the JPG codes” for the upcoming collection, Les Marins. (Gaultier’s signature breton stripes will no doubt figure prominently; the title means “the sailors” in French.) The new era debuts on Friday at 5 a.m. EST.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele to Speak at 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier Has a New Creative Director

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele will speak at Vogue's upcoming Forces of Fashion conference. As part of Vogue's 2021 Forces of Fashion conference — happening virtually on July 7 and 8 — Met Gala co-chair and Gucci muse Billie Eilish will appear alongside Alessandro Michele and Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi to discuss "fashion, music and more," the magazine teased this week. You can see all the confirmed speakers and buy tickets for the event at vogueforcesoffashion.com. {Fashionista Inbox}
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

GmbH Founders as Named Trussardi's New Creative Directors

GmbH founders Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik just took to Instagram to announce their appointment as creative directors of Italian heritage brand Trussardi. Their first collection will debut in 2022. Huseby and Isik's aesthetics will be a complete change of pace for Trussardi, which has crafted an identity synonymous with...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What Cruella Gets Wrong—And Strangely Right—About Fashion

Disney’s latest origin story, Cruella, begins with a lengthy prologue delving into Cruella’s childhood, all the way back when she was just Estella. Born with a shock of black-and-white hair and a fiery temper, this slightly overlong introductory passage sets up Cruella’s lifelong hatred of dalmatians after a trio of dogs push her mother off a cliff to her death. (Yes, that really is how they explain it.) Making her way to London, our protagonist—or antagonist, depending on how you look at it—is picked up on a park bench by the pair of petty criminals who will eventually become her henchmen. With that, we jump forward to meet her as a young woman, played with a delightfully hammy British accent by Emma Stone, as she takes her first steps toward her dream of becoming a fashion designer with a job at the legendary department store Liberty London.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Here's What Fashion People Are Wearing With Flat Sandals This Season

There are a few shoe silhouettes that reign supreme this time of year, and I’d venture a guess that a pair of flat sandals is one of the key styles in your rotation. Hey, it makes perfect sense. That ideal pick is not only comfortable due to the flat design but also easy and stylish. And sure, you may have a few go-to ensembles you wear with those tried-and-true sandals, but I thought I’d give you some more ideas right here for inspiration.
Designers & Collectionsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Dany Garcia Wanted Clothing That's "Between Athleisure and Power Dressing", So She Launched A New Brand Called GSTQ

What’s the difference between building a brand behind the scenes and building one inspired by your own needs? Dany Garcia is learning that now. She’s typically known as the woman fueling massive companies — as Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s manager and business partner, cofounder of the the multi-platform production company Seven Bucks Productions, and the first female owner of a major U.S. professional sports league (she co-owns the XFL). But now she has launched a brand designed to solve her own problem: She is a professional woman and a bodybuilder, wants clothing that can work for her all day, and believes it’s an underserved market ready to explode. So now she’s taking what she learned from growing other people’s brands and applying it to her own.
Businesshypebeast.com

GmbH's Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Işık Announced as Trussardi Creative Directors

In just over five years, Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Işık have grown GmbH from a small and niche Berlin-based label into a fully-fledged leather-clad force to be reckoned with, and now their efforts have paid off. Writing on Instagram, Huseby and Işık have announced that they are the new creative director duo at the Italian house Trussardi, with their first collection expected to debut in 2022.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What Might Harry Styles’s New Beauty Line Look Like?

Harry Styles might be launching a beauty brand. Yes, you read that right. According to that fountain of all Styles-related knowledge @TheHarryNews, the style icon and “Watermelon Sugar” singer seems to be following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna, registering a new business with Companies House, the UK’s registrar of companies, on May 25.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

For all the chatter about sustainability and “doing things differently” that the pandemic has brought about, who has actually changed? Stuart Vevers, for one. Over the past 15 months Vevers has not only masterminded the addictive Coach TV programming where stars like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, and Bob The Drag Queen perform kitschy skits in Coach products, he’s also remodeled his design ethos. What started as an idea to incorporate archival pieces into new collections has become a new, full-time way of working. For resort 2022, Vevers overdyed leftover plaids from fall 2021 to create moody midi dresses trimmed in black lace. He also put a sizable amount of that fall collection on the runway in Shanghai, styled with new resort looks.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

20 Easy Ways to Master the Art of Summer Cocktail Dressing

What does the perfect summer cocktail dress look like? It’s a question we’re pondering as invites to seasonal celebrations and soirées land in our inbox. Unlike the year-round after-five frock, summer cocktail dresses prioritize comfort and ease, which is crucial for those scorching outdoor festivities. Instead of glitzy sequins, voluminous tulle, and luxe velvets, think enchanting florals, twirl-worthy pleats, and airy cottons.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

All I Ever Want to Wear Is Sweaty Betty's New All Day Gym Leggings

If, like me, you basically lived in workout leggings throughout 2020, and you therefore appreciate the importance of a good fit and comfortable fabric, then you're going to love Sweaty Betty's All Day Gym Leggings ($78). Available in four colors (Black, Forest Green, Black Cherry Purple, and Navy Blue) and two different lengths (full and 7/8), they've quickly become my favorite pair of leggings to both work out and lounge around in.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dad Style: Vogue Editors Share Fashion Lessons We Learned From Our Fathers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A lot of trendy moments in fashion have been inspired by the ugly-cool ways that dads have been thought to dress. There was the dad sneaker—chunky, bulky, retro—and of course, the dad baseball cap hat. But there are also a handful of other ways to channel dad style like the t-shirt tuck with belted trousers, a pair of light wash denim, a calf-height athletic sock, and, of course, the carefree, colorful vacation shirt. While you can certainly pick up a few dad-like styling hacks from the fashion world, you could also go straight to the source and emulate the wardrobe of your own Father—he’s where it all started, after all.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Supreme x Emilio Pucci Collaboration to Drop This Week

It seems that Supreme collectors will have to wait until Thursday to put their hands on one of the most rumored collaborations of the year, the one with the Emilio Pucci brand. On Sunday, both Supreme and the Florentine fashion house posted an image on their official Instagram accounts featuring...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Lizzo Stuns in an Oversize ‘Boyfriend’ Shirt & Sesame Sneakers to Pull Off a ‘No Pants On’ Look

Lizzo turned a fashion faux pas into a must-see style moment this week. After leaving a party at Janelle Monae’s house, the “Juice” singer made her way to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles for some late-night truffle fries. Stepping out of her car, Lizzo unveiled on Instagram that she forgot her pants at Monae’s house before getting bombarded by paparazzi.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Evanie Frausto, Bella Hadid’s Go-To Hairstylist, on Finding Inspiration and the Meaning of Beauty

Evanie Frausto is the reason why you want bubblegum-blue ringlets piled into towering proportions. Think of those extravagant pyramids of colorful confection—the sort you’d imagine Marie Antoinette dining on—but in wig form, and you have just one of the opulent looks Frausto created for Lil Nas X in his video for his hit single, Montero (Call Me by Your Name).
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Skepta, Slowthai, Little Simz & Neneh Cherry Lead Bottega Veneta’s Army Of New Faces

Bottega Veneta has become king of the stealth blockbuster campaign drop (remember Sheila Atim and her exquisite sofa?) For the release of its Wardrobe 02 collection, creative director Daniel Lee called upon no fewer than 30 influential figures to model the pre-fall 2021 edit. Among them? Rappers Skepta, Slowthai and Little Simz, music industry legends Neneh Cherry and Tricky, Small Axe star Malachi Kirby, who just scooped his first BAFTA, London’s first young people’s laureate Caleb Femi, and Vogue’s own Venetia Scott.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

These Galliano-era Grails are for Real Dior Heads Only

500 pieces from John Galliano’s legendary tenure at Dior between 1996 and 2011 are going up for sale at a French auction. Parisian auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr has curated the hefty selection of items, 300 of which came from a Russian woman who began to acquire Galliano's work when his debut collection arrived in fall 1997. WWD reports that 50 items came from another client who favored tailored jackets inspired by the house’s iconic “Bar” suit, while around 100 handbags such as the Lady Dior, Gaucho, Malice, and Cadillac models are also included.