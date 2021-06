CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What you see – and feel – is what you get! The forecast for the rest of the week ahead is very typical for June in the Carolinas. Every day will be about the same. A shower is possible at just about any point over the next several days, but the heaviest of downpours – in the form of scattered thunderstorms – are most likely during the peak hearting of the afternoon and evening hours.