By Anders Christian Madsen
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 13 days ago
If you really wanted to (and who wouldn’t?) you could see the memory of Markus Schenkenberg’s purple short-shorts from 1989 within the scuba meggings of look eight in the Moschino resort collection. At some point during this travel- and fun-restricted year, Jeremy Scott had been reminiscing about the fateful moment when the German supermodel was first discovered on Venice Beach doing a dance routine to Salt-N-Pepa’s Push It on white roller-skates. “It is eve-ry-thing,” Scott said on a video call from Los Angeles, reflecting on the free-spirited lifestyle of the be-muscled boardwalk. For those who’ve killed time in lockdown working on their beach bodies, Scott is here to answer your call.

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

