Collection
If you really wanted to (and who wouldn’t?) you could see the memory of Markus Schenkenberg’s purple short-shorts from 1989 within the scuba meggings of look eight in the Moschino resort collection. At some point during this travel- and fun-restricted year, Jeremy Scott had been reminiscing about the fateful moment when the German supermodel was first discovered on Venice Beach doing a dance routine to Salt-N-Pepa’s Push It on white roller-skates. “It is eve-ry-thing,” Scott said on a video call from Los Angeles, reflecting on the free-spirited lifestyle of the be-muscled boardwalk. For those who’ve killed time in lockdown working on their beach bodies, Scott is here to answer your call.www.vogue.com