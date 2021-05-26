Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A lot of trendy moments in fashion have been inspired by the ugly-cool ways that dads have been thought to dress. There was the dad sneaker—chunky, bulky, retro—and of course, the dad baseball cap hat. But there are also a handful of other ways to channel dad style like the t-shirt tuck with belted trousers, a pair of light wash denim, a calf-height athletic sock, and, of course, the carefree, colorful vacation shirt. While you can certainly pick up a few dad-like styling hacks from the fashion world, you could also go straight to the source and emulate the wardrobe of your own Father—he’s where it all started, after all.