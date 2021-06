Apple (AAPL) has been trading sideways since early 2021 but this correction phase looks to be over and traders should go long again. Let's review the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of AAPL, below, we can see that AAPL has been successfully testing the rising 200-day moving average line. The slope of the 50-day moving average line has turned positive again and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been holding its March low and is ready to turn upwards. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator looks poised for a turn higher and a cover shorts buy signal.