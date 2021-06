The Milwaukee Bucks have jumped out and taken a 2-0 series lead over the Miami Heat as the series shifts down south for the next two matchups. Among the driving factors that have helped the Bucks win their first two consecutive games has been Khris Middleton. The forward was pegged as the biggest potential X-factor for this Milwaukee team by many onlookers heading into the playoffs, which has proved true to some degree throughout these first two games.