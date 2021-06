We’ve had a few days to ponder the Washington Spirit’s mature 1-0 win at OL Reign, and it still feels like a bigger win than simply three road points. The Spirit, drained from a rough schedule and 40 minutes with just 10 players a few days prior, won over a well-rested team. The NWSL team most known for focusing on possession went to the league’s narrowest playing surface, without their centerpiece and captain, to beat a team whose last match was a confidence-boosting 2-1 win at Portland. That’s a big deal!