Increasing urbanization in Puerto Rico may cause declines in the territory’s endangered boa population. The Puerto Rican boa (Chilabothrus inornatus) is the largest snake found on the island, growing up to 1.5 meters long. The constrictors are found widely across the island and prey on a variety of rodents, frogs, lizards and birds. They are even known to hang around cave mouths where bats roost, snatching the flying mammals out of the air as they pass. These boas have been listed on the Endangered Species Act since 1970, largely due to territory loss and other impacts associated with increasing urbanization in Puerto Rico.