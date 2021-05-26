Chris Hemsworth's son, the spawn of Thor, would rather be Superman

Thor's son wants to be Superman, and Aquaman can relate. A big thank you to celebrities' children for keeping them humble. Chris Hemsworth, a.k.a. Thor, posted a photo on Instagram of himself holding hands with his son, who is dressed in a red cape, and wrote, "Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids." Other superheroes sounded off in the comments, with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) laughing at the irony. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) found the situation to be relatable: "yeah wolf wanted to be batman," he wrote, referring to his son. It seems that no matter who your parents are, there's always someone a little bit cooler.