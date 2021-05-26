Cancel
Chris Hemsworth's son, the spawn of Thor, would rather be Superman

By Gabrielle Sanchez
A.V. Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This is your dream, son.” “No dad, it’s yours.”. Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Marvel’s Thor, shared a photo with one of his sons on Instagram as they walk down the street, Hemsworth looking back with a glare. The father captioned the image, “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ His son’s response? “Dad I wanna be Superman.” To which he says, “Lucky I have two other kids.”

film.avclub.com
