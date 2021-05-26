The Best Hotels to Stay at In Yellowstone National Park for Your Covid-Safe Getaway

As the great unleashing of 2021 begins, sending pandemic trapped travelers back out into the world, many are heading to Europe’s reopened borders, but others are staying in the U.S and heading to the national parks around the country, a trend that began last year but is reaching record breaking numbers this year. The attractions are obvious: wide open spaces, spectacular nature, a panoply of outdoor activities especially for family trips. Given the proximity to the parks of hotels that would be destinations in themselves as well, travelers don’t need to sacrifice comfort or luxury amenities to spend that time in nature. And they might need that extra pampering after dodging crowds entering or in the parks. (The official advice is to go on weekdays or after peak season.)