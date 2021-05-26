The top Nail Polish Colors to Rock This Summer

When you think of summer, you think of summer nails. And, when you think of summer nails, you think of vibrant colors. The best summer nails are colorful and bold and are perfect for the season. While you may be tempted to go for a bright, saturated color, just think twice. Because neon colors can make your fingers look shorter. But too much color can distract from the nails themselves. As a general rule, longer nails look best with one or two colors. While shorter nails look better with three or more colors.