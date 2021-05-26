Cancel
Marquette, MI

Critical need for blood donations in Upper Michigan

By TV6 News Team
WLUC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blood donations are needed in Upper Michigan Thursday. The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for all blood types. The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 UP hospitals. Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations. For hours and scheduling:

www.uppermichiganssource.com
