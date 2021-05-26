Cancel
Agriculture

Debt Relief For Black Farmers Faces Backlash From Banks, Other Farmers

KEDM
 12 days ago

Almost $4 billion in debt relief is set to go out to Black farmers and other farmers of color in June, part of President Biden’s coronavirus relief bill. But the banks that hold those loans say that they will lose profits off of the interest payments, and white farmers have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the grounds that these payments are racist toward them.

AgriculturePosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Farmers and Ranchers May be Eligible for More Drought-Related Assistance from USDA

Much of Texas is still classified in being in some type of drought, even through there has been plenty of rain over the past few weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding Texas ranchers and livestock producers that they may be eligible for a federal program. Specifically, financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for 2021 grazing losses, due to the drought. The USDA notes the deadline to apply for 2021 assistance is January 31, 2022.
Mason City, IAKIMT

USDA delivering debt relief payments for socially disadvantaged farmers

MASON CITY, Iowa - Farmers have had a rough go of it for the last few years, from trade wars to weather events. The USDA is opening up applications for farmers and ranchers who are members of what the USDA calls a socially disadvantaged group, largely minority farmers. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, about $4 billion is being allocated to debt relief payments for farmers, as well as $1 billion toward addressing discrimination through investing in areas like land access, outreach and business development.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

A new $4 billion investment from the USDA aims to make the U.S. food system more resilient

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Producing more has always been the primary goal of the U.S. food system. “We’ve been incredibly efficient, but it’s come at a cost,” says U.S. secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack. The emphasis on productivity above all else has contributed to everything from the erosion of soil health and water quality to the demise of small and mid-sized producers to an emphasis on producing food that may be nutritionally lacking, he notes.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

GCC Encourages Farmers to Participate in Pandemic Cover Crop Program

The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) encourages producers to participate in the Pandemic Cover Crop Program, which is an insurance premium benefit for growers with cover crops. Farmers are eligible for coverage under most crop insurance policies for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture if they planted cover crops during this crop year.
Georgia Stateinsideradvantage.com

Congressmen work to secure aid for Georgia chicken farmers

Georgia’s Congressional delegation wants to make sure Georgia chicken farmers are taken care of in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Six Congressmen and one Georgia Senator joined efforts with their peers to send a letter to the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, requesting USDA expedite the rulemaking process to administer direct payments to contract chicken growers impacted by the pandemic.
Agriculturerenewanews.com

Facing Decreasing Demand, Cranberry Farmers Turn to Solar

By Jane Marsh Cranberry prices are plummeting all across the country. As a result, cranberry farmers are looking for new ways to boost their income to continue producing the fruit. Although farmers could always create more cranberry bogs, it’s not realistic. Fortunately, an innovative solution could be the savior that cranberry farmers need — solar power. Facing decreasing demand, cranberry..
Congress & CourtsPeoria Journal Star

Joe Biden's COVID debt relief for farms doesn't apply to white farmers. That's wrong.

Our government this year took another step toward creating division in our country under the guise of trying to solve it. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), more commonly referred to as the COVID-19 relief bill, plans to forgive loans from the government that were made to “socially disadvantaged” farmers as one of its many provisions. This may initially sound like disadvantage caused by the pandemic. “Socially disadvantaged,” however, is based solely and explicitly on race.
Agriculturekrcu.org

Secretary Tom Vilsack On USDA Debt Forgiveness For Black Farmers

Starting June 1, the Department of Agriculture will pay out thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness to Black and minority farmers in a bid to correct for more than a century of discrimination. More than $4 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan have been allocated for the program. But...
Plain, WImadison

Plain Talk: Discriminated against for decades, Black farmers deserve relief

In 1920, African-Americans owned some 14% of the farms in the United States. Today, thanks to a century of racial discrimination, from land theft in the Jim Crow South to banks and governmental farm services refusing to consider them for loans or other financial assistance, that number has dropped to just 1.4%. There are now fewer than 49,000 farms left in America that are owned by Blacks.
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Gillibrand seeks relief for New York dairy farmers

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is calling for additional U.S. Department of Agriculture payments to dairy farmers to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a review of what she says may be corruption in milk pricing. “Over the last year, schools and restaurants closed and stopped making their...
AgricultureRoll Call Online

USDA and Black farmers

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack sits down with Mary C. Curtis to discuss Black farmers and the USDA plan to provide debt relief to socially disadvantaged borrowers through the March COVID-19 relief law. That means Black farmers who have lost 90 percent of their land in the last century, in...
Agriculturedailycitizen.news

USDA rolls out $4 billion in relief for Black farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.
AgricultureThe Guardian

The uncertain future that small farmers face after tariff-free trade deals

How ironic that the EU is currently introducing sweeping reforms of its farming subsidies to halt the decline of small farms, so as to retain the benefits of thriving rural communities, management of the landscape and the production of quality local food (Fewer, bigger, more intensive: EU vows to stem drastic loss of small farms, 24 May).
Agriculturewtvy.com

$4 billion in debt forgiveness for minority farmers, ranchers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In June, the USDA will clear all FSA loan debts for minority farmers and ranchers. The $4 billion program is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. “The fact that they are recognizing the issues and the challenges African American farmers, first-time...
Agriculturemarketplace.org

USDA to begin debt relief for farmers of color

