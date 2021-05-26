Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie, lists posh CA home for $3.4 million. Look inside

By TJ Macias
Merced Sun-Star
 12 days ago

When you glance at the character Harley Quinn’s cartoonishly small digs in “Birds of Prey,” it’s hard to imagine the sophisticated abode that her real-life counterpart, actor Margot Robbie, actually dwells in. Now, the Australian native has listed her Los Angeles estate for $3.475 million. According to the Los Angeles...

www.mercedsunstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hancock Park#Laundry Room#City Room#Hollywood#Australian#The Los Angeles Times#Actor Margot Robbie#Home#Bedroom#Kitchen#Bathroom#Chef#Slender Private Balcony#Fitted Walk In Closet#Marble Bath#Wine Cellar#Wall Street#Square#Suicide Squad#Imdb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

Five design tips to steal from Margot Robbie’s insanely-chic So-Cal home

Actress Margot Robbie has just listed her stylish Hancock Park home for a price tag of $3.475 million. The property is a stylish maze in the midst of Los Angeles, but while we’re swooning over its prestigious postcode – and its proximity to the boutiques of Wilshire Boulevard – we’re completely taken by its fun-filled, Cali-cool interiors.
Real Estatehomesandgardens.com

Explore Margot Robbie's chic So-Cal home – currently listed for $3.4 million

The boutique Hancock Park home of Australian actress Margot Robbie has just entered the market – with an asking price of $3.475 million. Margot picked up the property in 2017 after starring in The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya. Then, whilst living in the stylish LA home, Margot climbed to the top of Hollywood throughout her roles in Bombshell, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, and Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood. Reports suggest the actress is selling the home for $750,000 more than the price tag she paid approximately four years ago.
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

Flea Cast in Brad Pitt-Starring 1920s Hollywood-Set Film ‘Babylon’

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is adding to his acting resume, snagging a role alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in director Damien Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood-set film Babylon. Flea's casting was among several announced for the high-profile film that's set to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day 2022, right...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Former Home and Away star joins Margot Robbie's new movie

Former Home and Away star Samara Weaving is set to star opposite Margot Robbie in upcoming period drama Babylon. The actor, who played Indi Walker in the long-running Australian soap from 2009 to 2013, will also be sharing the screen with Brad Pitt and Fantastic Beasts' Katherine Waterston in the movie.
Movieswmmr.com

Flea Lands Role in New Brad Pitt/Margot Robbie Film

Flea has had a number of memorable film roles over the years, and he’s adding another credit to his resume. Per Deadline, Flea has been cast in Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Very little is known about the plot of the film other than it’s based in 1920s Hollywood “…when the motion picture industry turned from silent film to talkies.”
Movieskiss951.com

Taylor Swift To Star In Movie With Margot Robbie And More

Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen as she will be starring along with Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, and Timothy Olyphant in David O. Russell’s next film. According to...
ComicsComicBook

Batman/Catwoman Reveals Future Harley Quinn

With its story threads set in multiple timelines, Batman/Catwoman has given readers glimpses of various DC Comics characters in the future. One of the biggest reveals was the future Joker, who Selina killed early on in the series for what happened to Andrea Beaumont/Phantasm -- a story that is still playing out in the present-day storyline of the series. This week, however, Batman/Catwoman #5 gives fans a look at the future Harley Quinn, and this take is one that differs a bit from other versions we've seen in other comics but remains a character deeply entangled with the Joker.
wegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Reportedly Really Wants To Be In Future SnyderVerse Movies

Ever since HBO Max’s Justice League premiered in March, the talk of the SnyderVerse has been all-encompassing, but it also begs the question as to what movies fall under that particular purview. Does it only pertain to Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice...
Real EstatePosted by
Fox News

Inside the 5 best celebrity beach homes

Celebrities are known for living a lavish lifestyle, which includes massive homes and often multiple properties. These properties, such as the Colorado property that Tom Cruise just unloaded for a shiny $39.5 million, more often than not boast a gobsmacking square-footage, a plethora of bedrooms and bathrooms and more space to entertain than the average person may know what to do with.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Reportedly Pushing For Harley And Ivy To Kiss On Screen

It’s weird to think that the last time Poison Ivy appeared in a movie was 1997’s Batman & Robin. Since then, the character has grown so much, particularly through her relationship with Harley Quinn. The next time she graces the silver screen, then, Ivy will surely be paired with her frequent girlfriend. It’s unclear if Warner Bros. and DC actually have any plans for Dr. Pamela Isley’s return, but thankfully, Harley herself, Margot Robbie, is pushing to make it happen.
Books & LiteratureBatman News

Harley Quinn #3 review

Hugo Strange has his target locked—and his target is none other than Harley Quinn! The monstrous man behind the Monster Men has sold Gotham a bill of goods, and the next step in his nefarious plan is to nab our Harl. Will he succeed? Read the book and find out, then join me as I tell you what I think of Harley Quinn #3.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Patrick Schumacker interview: ‘Harley Quinn’

When “Harley Quinn” writer and producer Patrick Schumacker and the show’s writing team decided to explore a romantic relationship between the title character and Poison Ivy, it was actually something that the comics had already explored. “Historically, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have had a romantic partnership along with being partners in literal crime,” Schumacker tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: Television Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). The team decided to go down that road in the second season after establishing Harley’s criminal journey in season one and focus on Ivy’s conflicting desires between predictability and love. “From early stages in season two, we started to seed in that she had these feelings for Poison Ivy and Ivy had these feelings for Harley, all the while complicated by Ivy’s heteronormative relationship with Kite Man.”
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Margot Robbie is the Face of Chanel’s J12 Watch Campaign

Margot Robbie is back in the spotlight for Chanel’s J12 Watch campaign. The brand ambassador gets her closeup in two striking black and white portraits. For the first, the Australian actress wears the J12 in white with a leather jacket. A second image shows Margot wearing the black version with...
Los Angeles, CArealtor.com

Margot Robbie Is Selling Her Swanky Home in L.A. for $3.48M

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” star Margot Robbie’s Los Angeles home is getting its close-up. The luxe build is now available for $3,475,000. Robbie purchased the posh property in 2017 for $2.73 million. With four bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 3,300-square-foot “Soho-inspired” abode offers a number of high-end details. Highlights include high ceilings, hand-fabricated metal doors, Carrara marble, and imported European oak floors.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Margot Robbie Lists Hancock Park Pad

Having upgraded a couple of years ago to a gated, multi-structure compound in trendy Venice Beach, Calif., it’s not too much of a surprise that publicity eschewing two-time Oscar-nominated Australian actor Margot Robbie, one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, and English filmmaker Tom Ackerley have put their former home in L.A.’s hoity-toity Hancock Park neighborhood on the market at almost $3.5 million.
Home & Gardentrnto.com

Inside a reimagined North York home for $3.688 million

The two-storey home at 228 Haddington Ave. has not only been completely renovated, but also spans an impressive 4,902 square feet of living space. It features tons of designer touches, from the opulent primary suite on the second floor to the perfectly landscaped backyard. There is beautiful marble flooring that...