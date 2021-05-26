Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie, lists posh CA home for $3.4 million. Look inside

When “Harley Quinn” writer and producer Patrick Schumacker and the show’s writing team decided to explore a romantic relationship between the title character and Poison Ivy, it was actually something that the comics had already explored. “Historically, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have had a romantic partnership along with being partners in literal crime,” Schumacker tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: Television Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). The team decided to go down that road in the second season after establishing Harley’s criminal journey in season one and focus on Ivy’s conflicting desires between predictability and love. “From early stages in season two, we started to seed in that she had these feelings for Poison Ivy and Ivy had these feelings for Harley, all the while complicated by Ivy’s heteronormative relationship with Kite Man.”